AAA prediction

Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital had collected 13,258 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Sunday, including 11,219 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 2,140 tests were positive for the virus. The hospital has two confirmed COVID-19 in-patients (one co…
Four high school seniors in Venango County - Sarah Fischer, Asher Andres, Natalie Janidlo and Colin Deeter - were the grand prize winners in the annual essay awards program sponsored by Electralloy, G.O. Carlson and GOC Property Holdings.
DuBOIS - This week, Penn Highlands Healthcare will plant a tree at each of its nine facilities, including at Penn Highlands Brookville and Penn Highlands Jefferson Manor, to honor both those who lost their lives to COVID-19 and those who survived.
HARRISBURG - State House State Government Committee Chairman Seth Grove, R-York, on Monday announced the release of a report on the panel's months-long hearings on Pennsylvania's election process and its 84-year-old election law.
PITTSBURGH - The average price of gasoline in the tri-county area this week, for the most part, is above the western Pennsylvania average of $3.10 - a price that is 7 about cents more expensive than last week, according to AAA East Central's Gas Price Report.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Labor & Industry's announced its next phase of the unemployment compensation customer service improvement initiative began Monday, with about 230 new customer service representatives answering incoming calls.
In a news release, the Pennsylvania Democratic Party said state Sen. Doug Mastriano has been a "leader in promoting information and falsehoods in the 2020 election, even using his campaign funds to take Trump supporters to Washington. D.C. on January 6, 2021."
Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital had collected 13,242 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Thursday, including 11,207 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 2,140 tests were positive for the virus. The hospital has four COVID-19 in-patients (two confirmed…
Construction contractor Glenn O. Hawbaker Inc., which has a regional office in Grove City and other operations in the region, has been temporarily suspended from bidding on or participating in contracts for new state highway projects.