About People

BOOK SIGNING — Patrick Barrett, a local author, will hold a book signing event at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Oil City Library. Barrett is the author of “For Pastors Only: Dealing with Rejection in Ministry.” Copies of the book will be sold at the library. Barrett has served in many areas of Christian ministry, and he has served as a high school teacher, seminary professor, youth pastor and pastor.
Feb. 4, 2000
- From staff reports
Drake Well Museum and Park’s annual lecture series, “Wisdom and Wine: Home in the Oil Region,” will kick off Thursday, March 10.
- From staff reports
Free income tax preparation is being offered by appointment only in Clarion and Jefferson counties.
Jamie Renee Daugherty and Dr. Brian Michael Steinert are engaged to be married Sept. 10, 2022. An incorrect date was published in Thursday’s paper.
- From staff reports
The Barrow-Civic Theatre will host the A Celebration of Talent competition at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the theater in conjunction with Franklin on Ice.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
A Rouseville woman has resumed operations at Spilling the Beans coffee shop on Front Street in Oil City.
- From staff reports
The annual Nature Art Showcase and Sale will be held Friday and Saturday at the Barrow-Civic Theatre in Franklin.
Feb. 3, 2000
According to state Department of Health statistics, the average number of daily COVID-19 cases reported from the tri-county area over the past seven days, for the most part, has decreased.
Keith and Sally Daugherty of Venus have announced the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Jamie Renee Daugherty, to Dr. Brian Michael Steinert, both of Greensburg.
Tri-County Duplicate Bridge — Winners at Tuesday’s meeting of the Tri-County Duplicate Bridge Club were Burdell and Norm Sherman, first; Mary Emanuele and Mary Ann Richardson, second; and Frank Klinger and Pat Stewart, third.
The following students at Christian Life Academy were named to the honor roll for the second quarter grading period:
- From staff reports
The following students at St. Stephen Elementary School were named to the honor roll for the second quarter grading period:
The following students at Venango Catholic High School were named to the honor roll for the second quarter grading period:
The following students at Union High School were named to the honor roll for the second quarter grading period:
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
Forest County commissioners said Wednesday that work is continuing on the county’s new transportation office.
- From staff reports
The Franklin Public Library has partnered with Paws 4 A Cause to provide a unique reading program for school age children from the area. Beginning Saturday, children may stop into the library and have a one-on-one reading session with a friendly, attentive, and certified therapy dog.
- From staff reports
Kahone Concept, otherwise known as Ben Orrick, will perform at 7 p.m. Thursday at Karma Coffee in Oil City as part of the Karma Concert Series.
- By RYAN S. PUGH Clarion News
FOXBURG — Allegheny-Clarion Valley School Board approved a new three-year contract with the district’s teachers union during the board’s regular voting meeting last month.
- From staff reports
HARRISBURG — The tri-county area’s December seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was down from the previous month, according to the state Department of Labor & Industry.
- From staff reports
KNOX — Republican gubernatorial candidate Nche Zama was the top vote-getter in the state GOP Northwest Caucus straw poll in Knox on Saturday.
Feb. 2, 2000
- From staff reports
The following students at North Clarion High School were named to the honor roll for the second quarter grading period:
Dean’s list
Feb. 1, 2000
The following students at Clarion-Limestone Elementary School were named to the honor roll for the second quarter grading period:
- From staff reports
National Fuel Gas Distribution Corp. has submitted to the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission its quarterly adjustment to gas supply charges that takes effect today.
Jan. 31, 2000
Bert and Jane Kiskadden of Cooperstown will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary Thursday.
- From staff reports
Oil City police said they are searching for a man who was last seen on Jan. 14 in the area of Wabash Avenue.
The Nifty at 90 series in today’s newspaper spotlights George Frederick Asche Jr. of Venus. The article was submitted by his family.
Jan. 29, 2000
Rachelle Surrena, the art teacher for students in grades seven through 12 in Franklin Area School District, wrote grants for Venango Area Community Foundation, an affiliate of Bridge Builders Community Foundations.
- From staff reports
The Drake Well Marathon will take place Sunday, Aug. 14.
- From staff reports
Cooperstown United Methodist Church will host an indoor flea market from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, at the church at 156 Cooperstown Road in Cooperstown.
PROMOTED — Clarion County Community Bank (CCCB) announces the promotion of Lara Bell to Vice President, Senior Credit Officer, serving the entire bank.
The following students at Cranberry High School were named to the honor roll for the second quarter grading period:
- From staff reports
A free COVID walk-up testing site will be open the next two weeks in Venango County.
Venango 3,777 22,572
