EARNS DESIGNATION - Roy James Smathers, producer for R. James Smathers Agency in Clarion, has earned the Retirement Income Certified Professional designation from the American College of Financial Services. Candidates for the designation must complete a minimum of three college-level courses and are required to pass a series of two-hour proctored exams. They must also have three years of professional experience, meet stringent ethics requirements and participate in continuing education to maintain professional recertification. With the RICP designation, Smathers can provide knowledgeable advice on a broad range of retirement topics including the proper use of annuities, mitigation of risks to retirement income planning, estate issues, Social Security, health insurance, housing decisions and income taxation.