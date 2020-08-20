BIRTHDAYS - Several residents at Sugar Creek Station will mark their birthdays next month. They include: Mary Lou Tanner, Sept. 3; Ron Wessell, Sept. 4; Audine Counselman and Peggy Bean, both on Sept. 12; Phyllis Tippery, Sept. 15; Dorothy Tarr, Sept. 16; Karen Greenlee, Sept. 22; Howard Campagna, Sept. 23; and Grace Gibbons, Sept. 24. Cards may be sent to the residents, in care of the facility, at 351 Causeway Drive, Franklin.
