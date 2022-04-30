About People

AWARDED — Shenessa Rossetti, who is the nurse for East Forest schools, was chosen as the recipient of the School Nurse Excellence Award for the northwest region of Pennsylvania. Rossetti was nominated by her peers for the honor. She received her award from Forest Area School District superintendent Amanda Hetrick during the April school board meeting.
- From staff reports
The Oil Region Alliance and eight neighboring counties are celebrating National Travel and Tourism Week starting Sunday and continuing through next Saturday.
Belles Lettres
Clarion Class of 1960
City workers in Franklin will complete the spring street sweeping schedule next week, just in time for the city’s annual SPIFIY (Show Pride In Franklin, It’s Yours) Day on Wednesday when crews will clean streets, sidewalks, alleys and parks in the downtown business district.
May 1, 2000
As an effort to build appreciation for forests, the people who care for them and the importance of tending to them, the Penn State Extension is offering a program called “A Walk in the Woods.”
April 29, 2000
The following students at Venango Technology Center were named to the list of excellence for the third quarter grading period:
- From staff reports
The Oil City Main Street Program will hold its annual meeting and reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, May 9, in the Great Room of the National Transit Building, 206 Seneca St.
- From staff reports
The Franklin Gardeners Association has been hard at work planning for this year’s May Garden Mart in downtown Franklin. The area’s premier gardening event will be held Saturday and Sunday, May 7-8, in Franklin’s Fountain Park.
More groups and organizations are bringing back their special events, so the newspaper has restarted its weekly calendar of events listing to help readers find things to do in the community. The Events Hub will be featured each Friday in The Derrick and The News-Herald.
April 28, 2000
(The Nifty at 90 series in today’s newspaper spotlights Bob “Brud” Rainsberger of Franklin. The article was submitted by his family.)
- By BRAD LENA Staff writer
Franklin School Board members have accepted the recommendation of the board’s operations committee to budget several capital projects for the 2022-23 school year.
Oil City TOPS
Over its 125 years as a church in Oil City, Zion Lutheran has been home to generations of families in the area.
- From staff reports
HARRISBURG — Several grant awards totaling $2,234,006 were recently announced by state agencies that will fund several projects in Clarion County.
Lakeview alumni
Oil City Class of 1952
- From staff reports
The Keystone Fly Fishers will host a fly casting skills challenge program beginning at 10 a.m. on the first three Saturdays in June at Oil Creek State Park.
The newspaper will publish its annual Racing section next month and is looking for local racers to be featured in the special section.
Canal Township supervisors will host a scrap metal cleanup day from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 14, at the township building.
HARRISBURG — The tri-county area’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for March is down from the previous month, according to the state Department of Labor & Industry.
- By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer
Valley Grove School Board on Monday awarded a contract for roof repairs at Rocky Grove High School.
April 27, 2000
Oil City
April 26, 2000
BIRTHDAYS — Several residents at Sugar Creek Station will mark their birthdays in May. They include Sheila McConnell, May 5; Genevieve Hovis, May 8; Dennis Heffernan, May 9; Irene Hetzler, May 10; Deanne Semprevivo, May 16; Lanny Pollard, May 28; and James Exley, May 30. Cards may be sent to…
Christian Singles
Oil City Class of 1975
- From staff reports
Work will begin soon to rehabilitate the bridge that carries Tarklin Road (Route 2004) over Tarklin Run in Cranberry Township.
- By BRAD LENA Staff writer
Franklin resident Bill Riddle says he likes to test himself, and over the last couple of years his tests have included walking the entire perimeter of Florida and bicycling the West Coast from Seattle to San Diego.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
The Clarion Area Chamber of Business and Industry announced the winning theme and logo for the 2022 Autumn Leaf Festival during the annual Chamber banquet Saturday.
(The Nifty at 90 series in today’s newspaper spotlights Jessie Macko of Oil City. The article was submitted by her daughter, Angie Hargenrader.)
April 25, 2000
