About People

HONORED — Sara Vecchio, who will be a senior this year at Franklin High School, has been recognized for superior academic achievement by being chosen as a member of the National Society of High School Scholars. The Society recognizes top scholars who have demonstrated outstanding leadership, scholarship and community commitment. Vecchio also recently attended the Wildlife Leadership Academy, which is an organization that focuses on teaching conservation ambassadors. Vecchio attended the gobblers camp at the academy and learned many things about turkeys.
NEW POSITION — Kayla Stover, the daughter of Terry and Darcy Stover of Cranberry and a 2001 Cranberry High School graduate, has been named assistant dean of Jackson/vice chair of pharmacy practice at the University of Mississippi School of Pharmacy in Jackson, Mississippi. Stover, a board-certified infectious diseases specialist, is a full professor of pharmacy practice and the PGY-2 infectious diseases residency program director at the University of Mississippi in Jackson. She lives in Madison, Mississippi.