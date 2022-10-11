About People

RECOVERING — Dewey Hockenberry, a 1990 Oil City High School graduate who played fullback on the Oilers football team, is home in Florida after undergoing cancer surgery two weeks ago in Birmingham, Alabama. Hockenberry had two four-hour operations, one to remove his stomach and the other to do a partial removal of a kidney. Doctors are now trying to determine what he can eat. He will return to Birmingham in two weeks to get results of tests from specimens that were taken during the surgeries. Hockenberry would appreciate receiving cards, and his address is 10384 Foggy Bottom Road, Pensacola, Florida, 32507. He was also on the swimming and track teams at Oil City.
A pre-school speech therapist at the Riverview Intermediate Unit and her family displayed a core communication board that has 48 symbols in Franklin’s Riverfront Park on Monday afternoon.
James M. Henderson Post 32 of the American Legion in Oil City will conduct a flagpole dedication ceremony at 1 p.m. Sunday at the Log Cabin Restaurant in Seneca.
PITTSBURGH — The average price for a gallon of gasoline in the tri-county area shifted upward from the previous week and remains above the western Pennsylvania average, which this week jumped 8 cents to $3.97, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
The Venango Chamber Orchestra will present a free concert at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Barrow-Civic Theatre in Franklin.
The Oil Region Astronomical Society will hold a public night event from 7:30 to 11 p.m. Saturday at its Bedow Memorial Observatory.
The 2022 Friends for Food campaign is well underway and has raised $5,972 so far.
Clarion League of Women Voters to hold program
Here are the winning numbers drawn Saturday and Sunday in the Pennsylvania lottery:
The Clarion County jail is on track to finish the year under budget.
The City of Franklin street division will begin to pick up bags of leaves in the city on Monday.
The Clarion County Economic Development Corp. will hold a public meeting, in partnership with Clarion County, to provide area residents updates pertaining to countywide broadband projects.
The Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug & Alcohol Commission (AICDAC) has been awarded a $1 million federal grant from the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) that will provide opiate use disorder prevention, treatment and recovery core activities aimed at improving health care.
The Seneca Seventh-day Adventist Church will host a free event, open to the community, to provide information about prenatal health and pregnancy.
Friends of the Clarion Free Library are looking for people who would be interested in volunteering to help with fundraisers and activities at the library.
Here are the winning numbers drawn Friday in the Pennsylvania lottery:
Members of the local Set Free Movement, an organization that works to fight human trafficking, will hold their first meeting Saturday at the Oil City YWCA.
The Erie Philharmonic will perform a public concert at 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, in Trinity United Methodist Church in Oil City.
The Clarion County-based reproductive rights organization, Indivisible: Outcry, is hosting a Women’s Wave March on Saturday.
Sugarcreek police chief Bob Wenner addressed Sugarcreek Borough Council members Wednesday with a request to reduce the speed limit on a portion of Shaffer Run Road that leads into Reno from 45 to 25 miles per hour.
Auditions for the Community Playhouse show “Christmas Wishes” will be held at 7 p.m. Sunday and Tuesday upstairs in the National Transit Annex on Seneca Street in Oil City.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the region had a mixture of increase and decline in the average number of daily COVID-19 cases during the latest seven-day reporting period, and three counties in the region each reported one death.
Here are the winning numbers drawn Wednesday in the Pennsylvania lottery:
Jill Foys, executive director of the Northwest Commission, has been elected to serve as chairman of the Local Development District Association of Pennsylvania.
CLARION — Clarion Borough this week gained a public works employee and lost a council member all in the same move.
Forest County commissioners on Wednesday approved the sale of a former gas station at 101 Cherry St. in Marienville to the county’s Industrial Development Authority for $1 “in an effort to allow remediation of the property.”
The Venango County Historical Society’s annual Applefest used book sale begins today.
Second Presbyterian Church of Oil City is celebrating its 150-year anniversary this year with several events, including a catered dinner and historical program planned Saturday, Oct. 15, at the church.
After enjoying some chatter and a dinner together, 17 first response agencies were recognized during the Titusville Moose Family Center’s annual emergency responders appreciation night Monday evening.
