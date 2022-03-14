About People

STEM AMBASSADOR — Kelsi Wilcox Boyles, an education program specialist with Riverview Intermediate Unit, has been accepted as one of 19 ambassadors in the Pennsylvania STEM Ambassador Program. She participated in an inaugural training session Feb. 28 and March 1 at Harrisburg University of Science and Technology and will continue with trainings and policy development over 10 months. The program aims to shape the future of STEM education in the state by targeting vital policy conversations to legislative leadership in the areas of STEM learning ecosystems, computer science, state and federal policy for formal and informal education and workforce needs.
March 14, 2000
- From staff reports
-
Clarion First Presbyterian Church will distribute food bags, while supplies last, beginning at 2 p.m. Thursday.
- From staff reports
-
The Barrow-Civic Theatre is gearing up for its first mainstage production of the 2022 season.
The Tri-City area Alcoholics Anonymous organization has provided the following updated information about when and where meetings are held regularly in the area.
March 13, 2000
Drake Well Museum will continue its Wisdom and Wine: Home in the Oil Region lecture series Thursday with a presentation by Jan Lauer on Civil War fashion and sewing machines of the 1860s.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Pennsylvania’s payrolls grew again in January, the unemployment rate crept down and the labor force expanded after more than a year of contraction, according to new figures released Friday.
March 11, 2000
Keystone Class of 1961
Tri-City Duplicate Bridge — Winners at Tuesday’s meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Burdell and Norm Sherman, first; Laura Flick and Mary Ann Richardson, second; and Barb Bickel and Sunni Clickett, third.
- By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer
-
Cranberry Township supervisors discussed several matters during their meeting Thursday.
- From staff reports
-
A Tarbell Tea will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 26, at the Tarbell House in Titusville.
- From staff reports
-
Cooperstown Public Library has received an $8,000 grant from the Venango Area Community Foundation, an affiliate of Bridge Builders Community Foundations.
- From staff reports
-
Oil City High School will present “The Addams Family” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, March 17-19, in the high school auditorium.
- From staff reports
-
Several students at North Clarion High School participated in the Northwest Region Science Olympiad held Wednesday at Penn State Behrend, where they earned first-place medals in many events.
March 10, 2000
Oil City Class of 1963
Venango Archaeology — The Venango Archaeology Chapter will meet at 7 p.m. Friday at Christ United Methodist Church, 1135 Buffalo St., Franklin.
- From staff reports
-
A series of six lessons on the card game bridge will begin Tuesday, March 22, at the Belles Lettres Club, 405 W. First St., Oil City.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
State Rep. Brian Sims, a Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor, believes tolling interstate bridges would be a “mistake” and the closure of Polk State Center could result in people “on the street.”
- Laura O'Neil
-
Angie Spaziani of Seneca and her family love looking for bald eagles.
- From staff reports
-
Inspirational speaker Rudy Ruettiger, the former walk-on football player at Notre Dame who inspired the movie “Rudy”, will speak at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 30, in the auditorium of Marwick-Boyd Fine Arts Center at Clarion University.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
Some waters in Clarion County run red, which is the color of acid mine drainage.
- By LUKA KRNETA News editor
-
Plaintiffs and defendants in the case involving the planned closure of both Polk and White Haven state centers met March 1 for the first time since a mediation agreement was reached in January.
- From staff reports
-
Amy Sines, chairman of the Titusville United Way’s Better Together Campaign, announced the agency exceeded its 2021 campaign goal of $185,000.
According to state Department of Health statistics, the average number of daily COVID-19 cases in the tri-county area over the past seven-day reporting period has, for the most part, been nearly flat from the previous week.
March 9, 2000
In the story about U.S. House candidate Dan Pastore that appeared in the March 7 edition, the following clarification reflects his view on abortion:
- From staff reports
-
An American Legion veterans service officer will again be assisting veterans, active military members and their families during special outreach hours at state Rep. Donna Oberlander’s district offices.
- From staff reports
-
The City of Oil City will begin conducting demographic surveys for a street reconstruction project on the entire length of Murray Street in conjunction with its Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program.
- From staff reports
-
The Oil Region Alliance will host two hands-on cemetery preservation workshops this spring to teach participants how to properly clean and maintain headstones.
- From staff reports
-
The Oil Region Alliance of Business, Industry and Tourism is accepting nominations through April 1 for its Historic Preservation Awards.
Celebrating their first birthdays today are Emsley Monroe Reed, daughter of Quinton and Hanna Reed of Pittsburgh, formerly of Oil City and granddaughter of Kim and Tim Reed of Oil City, Heather Tartara of Pittsburgh, and Mike Stucke of Oil City; and Joshua Garner, son of Karlyn Garner of Pit…
- From staff reports
-
The United Way of Venango County will distribute 1,000 free Easter meals to county residents.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
Clarion County commissioners adopted a resolution Tuesday that, if approved, will supply a major portion of the funding needed to renovate the county courthouse.
- From staff reports
-
The Clarion Forest VNA Hospice Program is seeking volunteers to be part of an integrated health care team to help ensure quality of life for persons with life-limiting illnesses.
- By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
Christian Life Academy hosted an in-house interpretive speech tournament for its students Wednesday and Friday.
- From staff reports
-
Friends of Drake Well is hosting a fundraiser race Saturday, May 21, at Oil Creek State Park.
