About People

RETIRES — Brian Hale has retired from Forest Area School District after serving as a teacher for 35 years. He was hired in August 1987 and taught kindergarten, first, second and fourth grades over the years at East and West Forest elementary schools. He developed an annual fourth-grade curriculum studying local trout streams and organized trips to the Tionesta Fish Hatchery. He hosted classroom visitors who discussed stream pollution and river mussels that effect trout levels and made trout stocking at local streams one of the highlights of the school year for his students. During the 2010-2011 school term, Hale began serving as lead teacher at West Forest Elementary School.
June 16, 2000
Oil City Class of 1958
Clarion TOPS
Graduates
RETIRES — Brian Hale has retired from Forest Area School District after serving as a teacher for 35 years. He was hired in August 1987 and taught kindergarten, first, second and fourth grades over the years at East and West Forest elementary schools. He developed an annual fourth-grade curri…
- From staff reports
-
The following students at Oil City High School were named to the honor roll for the fourth quarter grading period:
June 15, 2000
Franklin TOPS
BIRTHDAY — Shirley Zacherl, a resident of Oakwood Heights in Oil City, will celebrate her 87th birthday Sunday. Cards may be sent to her, in care of the facility, at 10 Vo-Tech Drive, Oil City.
Cranberry Class of 1955
- From staff reports
-
NuPaths is partnering with PA Rural Robotics Initiative in its mission to prepare high school students to become future-ready through career exploration and hands-on learning.
Venango DAR
The following students at West Forest High School were named to the honor roll for the fourth quarter grading period:
The following students at West Forest Elementary School were named to the honor roll for the fourth quarter grading period:
The following students at East Forest Elementary School were named to the honor roll for the fourth quarter grading period:
The following students at East Forest High School were named to the honor roll for the fourth quarter grading period:
Chuck and Debbie Bickel of Venus will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Thursday.
June 14, 2000
- From staff reports
-
Graduates
Richard and Carol Ferringer of Cambridge Springs, former area residents, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Friday.
- From staff reports
-
The Oil Region Alliance of Business, Industry & Tourism has received a $20,000 Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission Keystone Historic Preservation planning grant to assess nonprofit-owned historic buildings with rental potential in the region.
East Forest High School held its awards ceremony June 3. The following awards were presented:
Clarion First Presbyterian Church will distribute food bags at 2 p.m. Thursday.
- From staff reports
-
The Venango County housing rehabilitation program has been awarded a $400,000 grant from the Pennsylvania Housing Affordability and Rehabilitation Enhancement (PHARE) fund.
Ryan Parrett is the valedictorian and Shelby Nelson is the salutatorian of the East Forest High School Class of 2022.
- From staff reports
-
MEADVILLE — State Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn on Saturday joined the French Creek Valley Conservancy and the Pennsylvania Organization for Waterways and Rivers to celebrate French Creek as the 2022 River of the Year.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
COOKSBURG — The sound of battle drifted over Cook Forest over the weekend for the annual French & Indian War encampment. While the men were fighting the women were hard at work in the camps.
June 13, 2000
Keystone Class of 1961
June 12, 2000
The following students at Cranberry High School were named to the honor roll for the fourth quarter grading period:
The following students at Allegheny-Clarion Valley schools were named to the honor roll for the fourth quarter grading period:
The following students at Christian Life Academy were named to the honor roll for the fourth quarter grading period:
- From staff reports
-
Hunting and furtaker licenses are now being sold for the 2022-23 season.
Bob Morgan, the state director of the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development, will visit the Oil Region on Tuesday, June 21.
The Oil City Fire Department is accepting donations for its annual Coats for Kids drive.
HIRED — The Oil Region Alliance of Business, Industry & Tourism has hired Grace St. Clair as a new project coordinator. She interned at the ORA for three summers while pursuing a bachelor’s degree from Clarion University. She graduated summa cum laude in May from the university’s honors …
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
Forest County commissioners dealt with a few matters during their meeting Wednesday.
Oil City Garden Club
The following students at Franklin High School were named to the honor roll for the fourth quarter grading period:
Most Viewed Articles
-
Bigfoot sightings were everywhere, thousands can attest
-
Local Eagle Scout earned 138 merit badges on his journey
-
3 murders kick off violent start to the weekend in NYC
-
Police continue probe into fire, explosion in Clinton Township
-
Police & Fire Calls - Monday, June 13
-
State police seek Abraxas escapees
-
Police & Fire Calls - June 10
-
Police & Fire Calls - June 14
-
Chucks rally late to oust Knights
-
110 receive diplomas at Oil City graduation
Display Ads
Bulletin
Recent Ads
AKC Registered English Labrador Retriever puppies for sal…
Board certified nurse practitioner for local practice. Pa…
Clarion University seeks qualified applicants for the pos…
FRANKLIN 331 Elk St. Fri 6/17 8-3, Sat 6/18 8-1
Garage Sale - Fri. & Sat. 6/17 & 6/18, 8-5. 309 B…
Multi-Family yard sale. 23127 Route 66, Shippenville. Sat…
VACANCY North Clarion County School District is taking ap…
Yard Sale 112 Innis St. Oil City Friday 6/17 9-5 & Sa…
Sports Most Viewed Articles
-
Chucks rally late to oust Knights
-
Even bad knee couldn't stop great trout trip
-
Bring on the Chucks
-
Photos, rosters needed for youth section
-
Guth sparkles as Knights blank South Park
-
Knights, Chucks to square off in state quarters Thursday at SRU
-
Stouffer wins Rail 66 Time Trial Race
-
Lions pulls away late to top Scotties
-
Knights on wrong end of walk-off
-
Knights face Clearfield in first round of 4A softball
For the Record Most Viewed Articles
-
Police & Fire Calls - Monday, June 13
-
Police & Fire Calls - June 10
-
Police & Fire Calls - June 14
-
Police & Fire Calls - June 11
-
Woman accused of intentionally hitting vehicle
-
Venango County Court Reporter
-
Police & Fire Calls - June 15
-
Venango County Court Reporter
-
Police & Fire Calls - Thursday, June 9
-
Police & Fire Calls - June 8