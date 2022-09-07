About People

APPOINTED — Dr. Angela Hogue has been promoted as Primary Health Network’s (PHN) chief medical officer. Hogue began transition to the role Thursday, and succeeds George Garrow. Hogue joined Primary Health Network in 2016, serving as the lead medical physician for Greenville Community Health Center. She earned her medical degree from Jefferson Medical College of Thomas Jefferson University, Philadelphia.
Voting is open for the 2022 Oil Region Tourism Awards, the second annual contest hosted by the Oil Region Alliance of Business, Industry and Tourism.
Oil Region Ballet is conducting a shoe drive fundraiser throughout September.
People can step back in time for a multicourse Victorian tea and rub elbows with characters from the oil boom portrayed by student re-enactors, as Titusville’s Tarbell House marks its return from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23.
Chiller Night Escape Experience by Bryan Hogue from Hogue Entertainment has opened in the Cranberry Mall.
Construction involving sidewalks and light poles around Town Square in Oil City could wrap up later this week or next week, depending on weather, said Becky Anderson, a city employee.
Venango County Assistance Office
Oil City TOPS
Sept. 7, 2000
Here are the numbers drawn Tuesday in the Pennsylvania lottery:
(The Nifty at 90 series in today’s newspaper spotlights Nancy Shaffer of Seneca. The article was submitted by her daughter, Debbie Snyder.)
The Oil City Fire Department is accepting donations for its annual Coats for Kids drive.
For more than 75 years, Fertigs has held its Old Home Day celebration during which the community gathers to observe Labor Day. This year, there was an additional reason to celebrate, as the Community Center’s new pavilion was just completed on Sunday and in time for Labor Day.
Sept. 6, 2000
Clarion High School Class of 1960
Clarion state police said they are searching for 15-year-old Melea Janis, who went missing from her Madison Township home at about 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
CLARION — The Clarion County Jail is reporting an August spike in COVID-19 cases.
James and Barbara Fiscus of Clarion celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary on Monday.
Clarion High Class of 1960
Sept. 5, 2000
PennDOT will close its driver license and photo centers today through Monday in observance of Labor Day.
Here are the winning numbers drawn Friday in the Pennsylvania lottery:
Saturday, Sept. 3
Three area students have completed requirements for graduation from Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s Academy of Culinary Arts, including a four-month paid externship:
A workshop on the area’s trails, parks and waterways will be held from 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Venango County Conservation District building at 4871 U.S. 322 in Franklin.
Seneca Rocks Audubon will host a program featuring international research for the conservation of evening grosbeaks at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, at the Clarion Free Library’s lower-level conference room.
Katherine “Kat” Farnham, an award-winning singer, songwriter and pianist and a graduate of Clarion Area High School, is returning to Foxburg for a concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at Lincoln Hall, hosted by Allegheny RiverStone Center for the Arts.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the entire region, with the exception of Crawford County, reported increases in the average number of daily COVID-19 cases during the latest seven-day reporting period. It follows a week in which much of the region reported decreases.
Clarion TOPS
R. David and Ann Farley of New Bethlehem celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary Monday.
Maloy Shrout, of Oil City, won first place, and Brandi Beggs, of Seneca, won second place in the newspaper’s Happiness Happens photography contest. Their photos were selected from 163 submissions. Shrout received a $50 gas card and Beggs received a $25 gas card. To view all the photos entere…
The City of Franklin Fire Department has been notified by the Department of Homeland Security that the department has received a $40,952.38 federal grant as part of the Assistance to Firefighters Grant program from the federal Emergency Management Agency.
Six 2022 high school graduates from Venango County were awarded $500 scholarships from the faith-based Together We Can coalition for essays they wrote.
The newspaper will soon publish its annual collection of reader-submitted recipes in our Creative Cookbook, and we want to know what’s cooking at your house.
Clarion County Community Bank at the Rimersburg, New Bethlehem, and Clarion branches will host three Community Days in September.
The Shine a Light on Suicide night kayak event will return to Two Mile Run County Park for the fifth year on Saturday.
The Friends of the Franklin Public Library will host its annual Quiltathon fundraising event from noon to 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17.
The Tri-City Bridge Club is offering a program to teach beginner players the game of bridge.
Lantern tours of historic Pithole City will be held from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1.
Community Connect Federal Credit Union will open a Tionesta branch, at 111 Bridge St., on Sept. 12.
