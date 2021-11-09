About People

APPOINTED — John Hynes, an Oil City native, has been named senior vice president of strategic initiatives and administration for Pennsylvania Western University, the new institution being formed through the integration of Clarion, Edinboro and California universities. Hynes currently is vice president for finance and administration at Edinboro. In his new role, which began Monday, he will oversee several aspects of PennWest’s operations. Hynes joined Edinboro’s administration team in July 2020. He has previously worked for Duquesne Light and Duquesne Enterprises, Excidian and Beaver Area School District. In addition, Fawn Petrosky, of Brownsville, has been named vice president of finance for PennWest. She is currently working at California University.
FEATURED — Jack Northrop, an award-winning woodturner with more than 20 years of experience, has joined the Gallery at New Bethlehem Town Center. Northrup is a self-taught woodturner who works in a variety of species. He specializes in hollow vessels and custom turnings, some with natural edges, including bowls, platters and vases. His creations are inspired by his surroundings in the Allegheny National Forest. Northrop lives in Kane and is a member of the American Association of Woodturners and the local chapter of Presque Isle Woodturners.