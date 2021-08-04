About People

ELECTED - Albert "Chip" Abramovic was elected to the role of first vice president of the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania during the group's annual conference. Abramovic will start his term Jan. 1. Basil Huffman, a Forest County commissioner, was elected as a district representative.
Aug. 4, 1999
Oil City TOPS - Eight TOPS and six KOPS attended last week's meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.
PITTSBURGH - The average price of gasoline in the tri-county area this week is above the western Pennsylvania average of $3.31, according to AAA East Central's Gas Price Report.
Aug. 3, 1999
Tom and Elaine Fesenmyer of Marble will mark their 60th wedding anniversary Thursday.
The Douglas C-53 Skytrooper was on the factory floor in Santa Monica, California, when Pearl Harbor was attacked on Dec. 7, 1941, and was accepted by the Army Air Corps weeks later in January 1942 and sent to Bolling Field in Washington, D.C.
Venango Democrats to meet Wednesday
Dean's list
Rocky Grove Class of 1970
Clarion TOPS - The meeting of Take off Pounds Sensibly 742 of Clarion was held July 26 with 13 members weighing in.
CLARION - The Clarion Forest VNA Hospice Program is seeking volunteers for its integrated health care team.
HARRISBURG - The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is asking for motorists' input on traffic safety and driving behaviors through its annual online Highway Safety Survey.
As World War I began in Europe, The Derrick followed the progress of the war from afar, printing accounts of the battles and maps showing what armies were advancing where.
The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has confirmed that a tornado touched down near Dempseytown on Thursday.
Here are some highlights of what life was like in Oil City in the 1920s after World War I, a time often remembered for its prosperity:
The Cranberry High School Class of 1965 held its 55+1 class reunion on Saturday at Wanango Country Club. Forty-three classmates attended.
Aug. 2, 1999
National Fuel Gas Distribution Corp. is requesting a rate increase of more than $10 in the monthly bill of a typical residential customer.
CLARION - Clarion University's Educational Talent Search (ETS) will host two SAT review sessions in Ralston Hall, which are free to local students in grades 9-12 and are offered through a grant from the U.S. Department of Education.
NEW BETHLEHEM - The farm came to town Friday at the home and garden exhibit at the Clarion County Fair.
NEW BETHLEHEM - The first modern tractors rolled onto the farm in the 1920s, and some of those very same tractors rolled into the Clarion County Fairgrounds on Friday.
July 31, 1999
Earl and Rhonda Salser of Knox celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary Wednesday, July 21.
The Barrow-Civic Theatre's youth theatre program presented "The Granny Awards" Thursday at the Barrow, and the production marked the first time in-person audiences were at the theater in nearly 16 months.
Applications are being accepted for another round of the Northwest Commission's Greenways Block Grant program's funding for 2019-22.
Clarion County Fair
The United Way of the Titusville Region and the Titusville High School Student United Way/Interact will host the annual Stuff the Bus event from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26, in Scheide Park.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture, Forest Service is conducting a recreation site analysis (RSA) of the developed recreation sites in the Allegheny National Forest.
More than 11,000 data breaches, causing exposure of more than 1.6 billion personal records over a span of about 15 years, is at the core of the Unemployment Compensation (UC) fraud uptick, according to a press release from the state Department of Labor and Industry.
July 30, 1999
Today
PennDOT has announced that the Exit 60 eastbound Shippenville ramp on Interstate 80 will be closed from 6 p.m. today through 6 a.m. Monday as part of the ongoing resurfacing project for Interstate 80 in Clarion County.
WASHINGTON - U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson, R-15th District, and U.S. Rep. Salud Carbajal, a California Democrat, introduced a bill to reauthorize the federal orphan well remediation program under the Energy Policy Act of 2005 for five years at $50 million per year.
Tri-City Duplicate Bridge - Winners at Tuesday's meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Laura Flick and Karen Steele, first; Frank Klinger and Stewart Kunselman, second; and Sunnie Clickett and Barry Cressman, third.
TITUSVILLE - The United Way of Titusville's 2021 campaign kickoff will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 11 at the YWCA Lawn, 212 N. Franklin St.
