About People

APPOINTED — Dr. Stephanie Fiely, who has served in many administrative roles at the University of Pittsburgh at Titusville for more than 20 years, has been appointed executive director of Pitt-Titusville’s Education and Training Hub. Fiely served as the hub’s assistant executive director since May 2020, and began her new role Monday. Fiely, a longtime Titusville resident, began her career at Pitt-Titusville in 1999 as director of student activities. In 2009, she was appointed director of student life. Fiely is also a member of the Titusville Area Chamber of Commerce, the Titusville YWCA board of directors, and a board member of the United Way of the Titusville Region.
Aug. 4, 2000
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the entire region for the second consecutive week reported increases in the average number of daily COVID-19 cases during the latest seven-day reporting period.
- From staff reports
Community Action, Inc. is asking residents of Clarion and Jefferson counties to complete a short Community Needs Assessment Survey regarding critical issues confronting these communities.
- From staff reports
A virtual public workshop will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, via Zoom, to gather public input for the Northwest Pennsylvania Greenways Plan Update.
- From staff reports
This year, The United Way of Venango County boosted the National Night out events locally by awarding mini grants to six community locations throughout Venango County.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
The Oil City Redevelopment Authority welcomed a new member and appointed a new vice chairwoman during its meeting on Wednesday.
- From staff reports
The Pennsylvania Capitol Police Department announced the launch of a new internship program that provides training and certification, as well as most associated costs.
CLARION —Representatives from the Clarion community and Penn Highlands Healthcare participated in a ribbon-cutting at the Clarion Community Medical Building on Wednesday. The new center is located on Holiday Inn Road, Route 68.
- From staff reports
The Penn State Extension Master Gardeners are accepting applications for Venango and Clarion counties’ next virtual basic training to become a Master Gardener.
- From staff reports
Aug. 3, 2000
JOINS TEAM — Board Certified Orthopedic Surgeon Charley Gates MD, will join the team at Titusville Area Hospital. Dr. Gates received his medical degree and completed his residency at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine. Dr. Gates worked in New York before returning to his home st…
National Night Out, an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie, was observed at various locations locally in Franklin, Clarion and Oil City on Tuesday evening.
- From staff reports
The Clarion County veterans picnic will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at the Clarion County Park in Shippenville.
- From staff reports
A $1.4 million resurfacing project that will give motorists a smoother ride on the entire length of Buxton Road in Venango County is scheduled to start later this month.
- From staff reports
A community discussion about how Clarion residents can work on becoming a more welcoming community is scheduled for 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, at the Clarion Main Street Center.
- From staff reports
HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (PTC) has approved a 5% toll increase for 2023 for all E-ZPass and Toll By Plate customers. The new rates will take effect across the toll-highway system on Jan. 8.
Aug. 2, 2000
WASHINGTON — U.S. Senator Bob Casey, D-Pa., released the following statement after al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri was killed by a U.S. drone strike.
- From staff reports
- From staff reports
Clarion County is conducting a broadband survey to assess Clarion County residents’ service and needs.
- From staff reports
The Oil City Main Street Program’s Public Art Committee has launched a survey to determine which kind of public art people would like to see in Oil City.
- From staff reports
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is alerting drivers to long-term lane closures on Interstate 80 eastbound and westbound between Exit 78, Brookville, to Exit 70, Strattanville, because of road work starting Monday.
- From staff reports
National Fuel Gas Distribution Corp. has submitted to the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission its annual adjustment to gas supply charges, which became effective Monday.
- From staff reports
The Department of Human Services announced Monday that supplemental Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) payments are eligible to households that received LIHEAP benefits during the 2021-22 season.
- From staff reports
HARRISBURG — Gov. Tom Wolf announced one member of Pennsylvania Task Force 1 (PA-TF 1) Urban Search & Rescue has deployed to Kentucky to assist in response and recovery efforts after flooding that devastated parts of that state, with more rain on the way.
The newspaper will publish its annual Back to School edition Tuesday, Aug. 16.
Aug. 1, 2000
- From staff reports
Raymond and Patricia Austin of Clarion will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary Wednesday.
- From staff reports
Kent and Julie Howard of Venus will celebrate their 30th wedding anniversary Monday, Aug. 8.
Wednesday, Aug. 3
- From staff reports
A senior citizen driver improvement course will be held from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, at the Clarion Senior Center.
- Helen Fielding
An article in Thursday’s newspaper about the GoFundMe fundraisers for the victims of a fallen tree in Idlewood trailer park misidentified Shane Biles.
July 31, 2000
