About People

UNION AWARD — Richard “Dick” Perry of Oil City was awarded a 50-year membership certificate for achieving 50 continuous years of membership in the Laborers International Union of North America, Local 323. Perry received the Gold Card Member Status this week.
OPTOMETRIST — Dr. Makayli (Terwilliger) Kepple of Emlenton has been hired as an optometrist at Wagner Family Eye Care in Seneca. Kepple graduated as valedictorian at Allegheny-Clarion Valley High School in 2014. She graduated from Grove City College in 2018 with a bachelor of science degree in biology and then attended Salus University, where she graduated Summa Cum Laude this year with a doctorate of optometry. She now resides in Emlenton with her husband, Tyler Kepple.