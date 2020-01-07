PROMOTED - Louise Schwabenbauer, formerly of Oil City, has been promoted to associate dean of nursing programs at Piedmont Virginia Community College in Charlottesville, Virginia. Schwabenbauer holds a master's degree in nursing from Clarion University and a master's degree in education from Lock Haven University. She is the daughter of Martha Sottiaux of Oil City and the late James Sottiaux. Schwabenbauer formerly served as director of nursing at the University of Pittsburgh at Titusville from 2012 to 2015, and she worked in the Venango Technology Center's LPN program in Oil City for many years. She moved to Virginia with her family in 2015.
GETS CERTIFICATE - Stephanie Seidle-Weaver of New Bethlehem has completed the opioid treatment specialist certificate program from Clarion University with honors. She is employed at Roads to Recovery Inc. in Clarion as an office manager and public relations manager. She is also a facilitator for Strengthening Families 10-14 program. She is a member of the Clarion County Suicide Coalition. She lives with her husband, Wade, and stepson, Brenden. She is the daughter of Randy Seidle and Kathy Ober of Maine and Kathy and Ted Kiskadden of Shippenville.