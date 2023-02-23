About People

RETIREMENT — Mark Wyant has retired from the Charles P. Leach Agency in New Bethlehem after working there 39 years. He joined the agency in 1983 selling home, auto and life insurance. He was an independent salesman who held a certified insurance counselor designation and specialized in natural gas production, farming and trucking.
NEW MEMBER — No Excuses Training and Coaching at 105 North 1st Avenue in Clarion is the newest member of the Clarion Area Chamber of Business and Industry. Kristy Murphy is the owner of No Excuses.