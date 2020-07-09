WINNERS - George Bader of Leeper was the grand prize winner at the St. Joseph's 81st annual 4th of July Celebration in Lucinda. Bader won $5,000. Other top winners at the event were Steve Schill of Leeper, $2,000; and Trish Karg of Leeper, $1,000. Matthew O'Neill of Nashville, Tennessee, won the "Tree of Life" quilt in the church's Rosary Society's drawing. The Super 50/50 drawing was won by Maddie Schill of Lucinda.

