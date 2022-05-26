About People

SELECTED — Matthew Lerch has been named to a second term on Janney’s Branch Manager Leadership Council. Lerch is executive vice president of wealth management at Janney’s Clarion office. He has been a financial adviser since 1990. He received a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Washington and Jefferson College and recently graduated from the Securities Institute at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. Lerch lives in Shippenville with his wife, Tammy, and their three children.
The Allegheny-Clarion Valley High School will hold its graduation ceremony for the Class of 2022 on Sunday in the high school gymnasium.
Cranberry High School held its senior awards ceremony for the Class of 2022 on Monday in the high school auditorium.
Alana R. Brooks has been named valedictorian of the North Clarion High School Class of 2022.
May 26, 2000
Denton E. and Beverly Lake of Franklin will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary Wednesday.
- From staff reports
-
Randy and Karen Lehrian will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Friday, June 3.
Thomas and Joyce Lindsay of Oil City will celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary Sunday.
- From staff reports
-
HARRISBURG — State Rep. R. Lee James announced his bill, which would provide for training and certification of certified economic development organizations (CEDOs), unanimously passed the House.
Pfc. Hunter Craddock of Clarion graduated May 19 from the U.S. Army A701st BCT/OSUT — Military Police School. The ceremony was held at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri.
Scholarships
Tea Party Patriots to meet
May 25, 2000
- From staff reports
-
Venango County Human Services will hold an Intergenerational Resource Day from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, June 17, at the Cranberry Mall.
- From staff reports
-
Several area professionals were guest speakers during a Career Day event held May 19 at Franklin Junior High School.
- From staff reports
-
UPMC Northwest is sponsoring a free better breathing clinic for those who often have trouble breathing or who have chronic lung conditions such as emphysema, chronic bronchitis and non-reversible asthma.
- From staff reports
-
The Oil Creek chapter of Trout Unlimited partnered with the Neshannock chapter of TU to provide a day of flyfishing for veterans.
Due to the Memorial Day holiday on Monday, pickup days for Oil City garbage and recycling service will be delayed by one day next week.
Oil City TOPS
Dominika Logue is valedictorian of the Union High School Class of 2022.
- By BRAD LENA Staff writer
-
The Franklin Area School Board on Monday evening approved the proposed budget for the next school year as submitted, which includes no increase in taxes.
- From staff reports
-
Klapec Trucking Co. recently was named recipient of the Pennsylvania Motor Truck Association’s 2021 Fleet Safety President’s Award, the premier recognition for most outstanding fleet safety in the state.
Rosalynne Ferraro is valedictorian of the Franklin High School Class of 2022.
- From staff reports
-
The ambassador to the United States from Azerbaijan will be visiting Drake Well Museum and giving a public presentation Wednesday.
- By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
During the Cranberry Area School Board’s regular meeting on Monday evening, next year’s preliminary budget was passed — with a 2.3% tax increase — and staff changes were approved, including the retirement of high school Assistant Principal Shawn Deemer.
May 24, 2000
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
Bigfoot is a legend to some people and a hoax to many others. But count a dedicated group of researchers statewide as among those who believe the elusive creature is very real.
May 23, 2000
- From staff reports
-
The Scrubgrass Grange will host “Tick Talk” at 7 p.m. Tuesday at its meeting hall at 5104 Emlenton-Clintonville Road, Emlenton.
Robert and Linda Benner of Emlenton will celebrate their 55th wedding anniversary Friday.
- From staff reports
-
Tom and Rhonda Best of Cooperstown will celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary Sunday.
- From staff reports
-
Franklin High School physics teacher Matt Jones and 16 high school physics and biology students recently visited Sandycreek Elementary School to assist first graders with an innovative “egg drop” activity.
Cranberry Class of 1956
May 22, 2000
Belles Lettres
- From staff reports
-
The Oil City Knights of Columbus will hold its annual Memorial Day Mass at 10 a.m. Monday, May 30, at Calvary Cemetery.
- From staff reports
-
The Scrubgrass Grange will host a program titled “Tick Talk” at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
- From staff reports
-
Butler Health System Clarion Hospital is offering an emergency medical technician course beginning Tuesday, June 21, for individuals interested in a career in emergency medical services.
- From staff reports
-
The Clarion County Career Center held its senior recognition program Wednesday at Keystone High School.
- From staff reports
-
Tickets are being sold for the Titusville Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual Wine Walk, which is dubbed “Red, White & Booze.”
