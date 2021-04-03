About People

100TH BIRTHDAY - Olive Gilchrist Miller will celebrate her 100th birthday Wednesday, April 21. Her family asks friends to help her remember the day by sending a card or note to her, in care of Sugar Creek Station, at 351 Causeway Drive, Franklin. Olive taught elementary school for 34 years before retiring from Franklin School District in 1982. She was married for 74 years to Clifford Miller until his death in 2015. She has two children, six living grandchildren (one deceased) and 15 great-grandchildren. Her twin sister, Opal McCarl, is a resident at Myrtle Beach Manor in South Carolina.
HONORED - Pinegrove Township supervisor Gene Miller was among eight people in the commonwealth who were honored Friday at the annual Governor's Awards for Local Government Excellence program in Harrisburg. Miller, who was honored for his dedication to public service and to his community, was nominated for the award by the Pennsylvania Council of Governments.