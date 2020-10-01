About People

AWARDED - George Wessel, a janitor with Venango Training & Development Center's business service division, earned the 2020 UniqueSource Achievement Award for his outstanding work ethic. Wessel works at the Forest County PennDOT and Beacon Lighting buildings in Tionesta through the VTDC program. UniqueSource is a marketing and sales organization that supplies products and services performed by professionals with disabilities. Wessel won a $500 prize for his achievement.
MOVED - Chuck Zerres, a longtime Franklin resident, has been moved to a memory care facility in Pittsburgh. He will mark his 79th birthday Sunday. Cards may be sent to him in care of Whitetail Springs Special Care Center, 3401 Provost Road, Apt. 32, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15227.