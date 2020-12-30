About People

Jane (Neely) Haley

90TH BIRTHDAY - Jane (Neely) Haley, a retired Keystone Elementary School teacher, will celebrate her 90th birthday Jan. 11. After retiring from Keystone, Haley was a substitute teacher at Allegheny-Clarion Valley School District and served as a tipstaff at the Clarion County Courthouse. She would be delighted to receive a card from her friends and family, and cards and birthday wishes can be sent to her at 6 High Point Drive, Kane, 16735.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Community News

St. Patrick Masses canceled

  • From staff reports

Masses at St. Patrick Parish in Franklin have been canceled until further notice while Msgr. John Herbein, the parish pastor, awaits the results of a COVID-19 test.

+3
Tri-county area adds 48 cases
Community News

Tri-county area adds 48 cases

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced 48 new cases of COVID-19 and two new virus-related deaths were reported from the tri-county area.

About People
Community News

About People

  • From staff reports

90TH BIRTHDAY - Jane (Neely) Haley, a retired Keystone Elementary School teacher, will celebrate her 90th birthday Jan. 11. After retiring from Keystone, Haley was a substitute teacher at Allegheny-Clarion Valley School District and served as a tipstaff at the Clarion County Courthouse. She …

FIRST BIRTHDAY: Theo Cotherman
Community News

FIRST BIRTHDAY: Theo Cotherman

  • From staff reports

caption>Theodore "Theo" Edsel Cotherman, son of Charlie and Aimee Cotherman of Oil City, will celebrate his first birthday today. Parents whose child will be marking their first birthday may send us the information and a photo by going online to http://www.TheDerrick.com, clicking on the …

Community News

Club Notes

  • From staff reports

Oil City TOPS 0977 - Melissa Schiffer was recognized for 6 weeks of weight loss at the Dec. 16 meeting of Oil City TOPS, Chapter 0977.

Community News

CHRISTMAS EVE SERVICES

  • From staff reports

Atlantic Avenue Church in Franklin - A live online Christmas Eve service will be held at 5 p.m. It can be found on YouTube, via the link on aaubchurch.org or on Roku.

Community News

Tri-county area reports 70 cases, 3 additional deaths

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG The state Department of Health on Thursday announced 70 new cases of COVID19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as two additional virus related deaths in Clarion County, and one additional virus-related death in Venango County.

Community News

OC to stay remote when school resumes

  • From staff reports

Oil City School District will continue with a fully remote learning model for the week of Jan. 4 when school resumes, Superintendent Lynda Weller informed families via a messenger call and social media.

Community News

Tri-county area adds 63 cases

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced 63 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as two additional virus-related deaths from Clarion County.

Community News

Clarion County Deeds

  • From staff reports

The following deeds have been filed at the Clarion County Courthouse. Sale prices are listed except in the case of nominal amounts such as $1.

About People
Community News

About People

  • From staff reports

PROMOTION - Oil City resident Ashlee Goodman, who is the newest addition to Raymond James Financial Services, has successfully completed her Series 7, 66 and insurance exams and will be moved into the role of financial adviser. Goodman earned a bachelor of science degree in accounting from t…

Community News

Franklin revises garbage pickup

  • From staff reports

Because of the upcoming holidays, Franklin garbage pickup that would be scheduled Friday, Dec 25, will be delayed one day, and pickup that would be scheduled Friday, Jan. 1, also will be delayed one day.

+2
Venango exceeds 2,000 cases
Community News

Venango exceeds 2,000 cases

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health announced Venango County's additional cases of COVID-19 reported Monday have pushed the county's total cases above 2,000, and that the tri-county area reported 117 new cases.