HIRED - Hillary Harlan has been hired as chief compliance officer and vice president of professional services for Butler Health System, which includes Clarion Hospital. Harlan, who is an experienced critical care nurse, will provide oversight to BHS legal services, corporate compliance, human resources, governance and risk management.
