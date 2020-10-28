About People

Kayla Stover Hielscher

RECEIVES AWARD - Kayla Stover Hielscher, formerly of Cranberry, received the Infectious Diseases Distinguished Scholar Award during the annual meeting of the American College of Clinical Pharmacy that was held virtually Saturday through Tuesday. The national award recognizes significant accomplishments by an active member of the ACCP relevant to pharmacy practice in the field of infectious diseases pharmacotherapy. Hielscher is an associate professor of pharmacy practice and the PGY2 infectious diseases residency program director at the University of Mississippi. She is the daughter of Terry and Darcy Stover of Cranberry and lives with her husband and daughter in Madison, Mississippi

