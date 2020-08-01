ATTENDS PROGRAM - Jordan McCord-Wolbert, a student at North Clarion High School and the son of Gerald and Gretchen McCord-Wolbert of Lucinda, was one of 39 high school students who took part in the annual High School Summer Math-Science-Technology Institute, which was conducted in a virtual format. The students joined teachers selected from across 12 Appalachian states to spend two weeks engaged in virtual learning experiences and hands-on research in math, science, engineering and technology (STEM). The Appalachian Regional Commission, Oak Ridge National Laboratory and Oak Ridge Associated Universities hosted the event. Gov. Tom Wolf nominated McCord-Wolbert to attend the program, and he was selected based on his potential to excel in math and science and continue in higher learning.
