OMITTED - Howard "Lyle" Shontz was among the Venango County veterans who died over the past year. Shontz, who died April 20, served in the Marine Corps during peacetime from 1955 to 1959. His name was omitted from a list of veterans provided by the county Veterans Affairs office that was published last week.
HONORS - The following students at West Forest High School were named to the Highest Honors list for the final grading period of the school term: Colter Bayle, seventh grade; Jessica Culver and Katie Salsgiver, both in eight grade; Logan Niederriter, ninth grade; Darcie Maul, 10th grade; and Anna Culver, Hunter Turba and Jessica Wagner, all in 11th grade.