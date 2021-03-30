About People

HONORED - Eric Spielman, son of Steve and Linda Spielman of Oil City, will be honored at the Pittsburgh Pirates home opener on Monday, April 9. The Pirates and other groups will recognize outstanding teachers in the region for their exceptional classroom efforts that positively impact students in pre-kindergarten through 12th grade. Spielman is a health and physical education teacher at Conroy Education Center, a school in the Pittsburgh Public School District that is exclusively for students with special needs. He is a 2005 graduate of Oil City High School.
BIRTHDAYS - The following residents at Sugar Creek Station in Franklin will celebrate their birthdays in April: Jane Clarke, April 2; Grace Remaley, April 7; Lois Burns, April 16; Mary Ann Shreffler, April 17; Olive Miller, April 21; and Virginia Johnson, April 26. Cards may be sent to them, in care of the facility, at 351 Causeway Drive, Franklin.