About People

RECEIVING PhD — Kathryn Kapp, a 2013 North Clarion High School graduate and 2017 Gannon University graduate, successfully defended her doctoral dissertation, “Plasma Proteomic Factors Associated with Sepsis Survival Outcomes,” on Monday, Aug. 7, and will receive her doctorate of philosophy (PhD) in Chemistry from Vanderbilt University.
Her research focused on studying proteins in patients’ plasma that is associated with positive survival outcomes from sepsis and notably, included samples from patients of multiple racial/ethnic backgrounds and with different primary infections.