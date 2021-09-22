About People

80TH BIRTHDAY — Chuck Zerres of Franklin will mark his 80th birthday Monday, Oct. 4. He worked for nearly 40 years at Joy Manufacturing Co., before retiring in 2008. He and his wife, the late Patricia Zerres, led a local missions ministry for decades. He is a resident at a memory care center in Pittsburgh. His family is holding a card shower to honor him. Cards may be sent to him, in care of Whitetail Springs Memory Care Community, 3401 Provost Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15227.
ACHEIVEMENT — Cranberry High School student Trevor Olson has qualified as a semifinalist in the National Merit Scholarship Program. Olson, the son of Amanda and Dale Olson, is one of about 16,000 semifinalists who will compete for 7,500 scholarships worth nearly $30 million that will be offered next spring.