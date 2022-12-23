About People

CERTIFIED — Aaron Ritsig, a government contracting specialist at the Northwest Commission in Oil City, has been certified as an associate procurement professional (APP) by the Association of Procurement Technical Assistance Centers (APTAC). The certification signifies extensive knowledge and experience in the wide range of subject areas required to provide comprehensive and effective assistance to businesses interested in government contracting, according to APTAC. Ritsig was required to complete more than 25 hours of training and demonstrate capability in government contracting to be eligible for certification. APTAC is the professional organization of and for 96 APEX Accelerators awarded under the Department of Defense, Office of Secretary of Defense and Office of Small Business Programs.
- From staff reports

With frigid temperatures here the next few days, AAA is reminding homeowners and renters that preparing and maintaining a home for inclement weather is essential to help avoid winter-related repairs.
- From staff reports

Pennsylvania state police are reminding pet owners that they are required to provide their animals with basic needs, as defined by law, or face potential animal neglect and/or cruelty charges.
Dec. 23, 2000
WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Bob Casey announced Senate passage of the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act, bipartisan legislation that would ensure pregnant women are treated fairly on the job.
- By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

Franklin School Board members awarded a contract for the replacement of the high school windows during their final meeting of the year this week.
- From staff reports

WASHINGTON — The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday passed the National Heritage Area Act, co-sponsored by U.S. Reps. Mike Kelly and Glenn Thompson, which reauthorizes the Oil Region National Heritage Area in Venango and eastern Crawford counties.
- From staff reports

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Bob Casey announced his Stop Tip-overs of Unstable, Risky Dressers on Youth (STURDY) Act has passed the Senate as part of the 2023 spending bill, which now goes to the U.S. House of Representatives.
Rocky Grove Class of 1956
Even though they’re very new to the world, newborn babies at UPMC Northwest spread some Christmas cheer Wednesday afternoon at the hospital as nurses dressed them as the tree from Eat’n Park’s classic Christmas Star commercial.
Dec. 22, 2000
Tri-City bridge club
- From staff reports

HARRISBURG — State Sen. Scott Hutchinson of Oil City was recently honored with the “Guardian of Small Business” award by the National Federation of Independent Business, an organization that advocates for small and independent business operators.
- From staff reports

A couple who wishes to remain anonymous has donated 24 red and green LED Christmas trees to UPMC Northwest.
Thursday, Dec. 22
Dec. 21, 2000
- From staff reports

PITTSBURGH — Federal officials are issuing a public alert regarding an increase in the online exploitation of children and teens.
Oil City TOPS
Dec. 20, 2000
DESIGNATION — Chad Ellis, an employee of the Rossbacher Insurance Group, has earned the designation of certified insurance counselor (CIC). Ellis successfully completed a comprehensive insurance education program to receive the CIC designation, which is considered one of the most prestigious…
- From staff reports

CLARION — PennDOT is inviting the public to view plans regarding the bridge preservation project of the existing structure carrying Route 322 over the Clarion River in Clarion and Paint Townships in Clarion County.
(Editor’s note: This article was submitted to the newspaper by the journalism class at Cranberry High School and was written by class member and Cranberry Chronicles staff member Brooke Whitling.)
Paul and Lois Rice of Franklin are celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary Thursday.
Dec. 19, 2000
Mark and Kathryn (Kathy) Lukasiak of Oil City are celebrating their 50-year wedding anniversary on Friday, which is also the 50-year anniversary of the Steelers’ “Immaculate Reception.”
Ted and Nancy Banner are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary Friday.
The Tri-City area Alcoholics Anonymous organization has provided the following updated information about when and where meetings are held regularly in the area.
- From staff reports

Some rocks and debris fell from a hillside onto Main Street/Route 8 in Oil City at about noon or 12:30 p.m. Friday, PennDOT press officer Jill Harry said.
- From staff reports

Keystone High School was the District 10 honorable mention “Fan Favorite” award winner in PennDOT’s Paint the Plow safety outreach contest.
- From staff reports

United Way of Venango County and 10 local nonprofits have partnered to evolve their communication capabilities with the hiring of a marketing specialist.
Dec. 18, 2000
Dec. 16, 2000
- From staff reports

The Federal Communications Commission, as part of the development of new broadband maps, has requested that the public submit necessary challenges to pre-production draft maps, which are now available on the FCC website.
- By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer

French Creek Fall Safety in Franklin was recognized Thursday morning for its 30 years of service by the Erie-based Manufacturers and Business Association.
- From staff reports

The traffic lights at the Coefields Corners in Franklin, which is the intersection of 13th Street, Grant Street, Meadville Pike, Rocky Grove Avenue and Second Avenue, has experienced a “catastrophic failure” and will need a complete replacement of the traffic controller.
- From staff reports

Emily Bookwalter, of Franklin, is saving pop tabs for Ronald McDonald House Charities.
Fred and Candace “Candi” Blackhurst of Franklin are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary Friday.
Dec. 15, 2000
Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club
