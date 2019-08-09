WINNERS - Raffle winners at the St. Joseph Festival were Deb Sobina, Jacob Salsgiver, Christine Bradley, Monica Moore, Lisa Bain and Tom McClellan. Mike Ebert won a quilt. Other winners were Diana Fesenmyer and Tim Strus.
