About People

SELECTED - Brenda Stevenson, quality director at Titusville Area Hospital, was selected to serve as a national Virtual Quality Improvement Mentor for the Rural Quality Improvement Technical Assistance program through Stratis Health. The program is supported by the federal office of Rural Health Policy to promote quality improvement by critical access hospitals across the country. Stevenson, who will serve a two-year term, was nominated by the Pennsylvania Flex Program for her ability to successfully implement quality initiatives based on collected data and achieve exceptional outcomes.
