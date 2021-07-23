About People

APPOINTED - Dr. Deanna Kelly, daughter of John Kurtich of Seneca and the late Alfreda Kurtich, has been appointed to host a weekly mental health awareness and telemonitoring program for the state of Maryland. Kelly, who is a 1990 graduate of Rocky Grove High School, serves as director of the University of Maryland Psychiatric Research Center and is a past international winner of the Brain and Behavior Institute's Maltz Prize, which recognizes the most innovation and promising schizophrenia research. Kelly resides in York with her husband, Todd, and their three children, Jackson, Jemma and Juliet.
+