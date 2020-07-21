About People

96TH BIRTHDAY - Kate Aaron of Shippenville will celebrate her 96th birthday July 30. Her children will host a garden reception in her honor. Cards may be sent to her at 3329 Millerstown Road, Shippenville, 16254.
