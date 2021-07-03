About People

PROMOTED - Diane Turner, formerly of Oil City, has been promoted to lieutenant at the Charleston County Sheriff's Office in Charleston, South Carolina. She is currently assigned to the Bureau of Patrol Services. Turner is married to Dustin Turner, who is a sergeant with the sheriff's office. They have four children and one grandson. Turner is the daughter of Karen and Jerry Britton of Oil City.
HONORED - Kayla Stover Hielscher, daughter of Terry and Darcy Stover of Cranberry, has received the Faculty Instructional Innovation Award from the University of Mississippi School of Pharmacy. The award, which honors "cutting edge teaching techniques", was presented at the annual faculty retreat held virtually in June. Hielscher, an associate professor of pharmacy practice, implemented a simulated rounding experience to enhance her Introductory Pharmacy Practice Experience rotation. She lives in Madison, Mississippi with her husband, Erik Hielscher, and their two children.