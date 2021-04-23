GRADUATE - Melanie Anderson, Melissa Dolecki, Julie Lander, Susan McMullan, Tom Spence and Tammy Witherup completed the 40-hour Penn State Extension Master Gardener educational program and graduated on March 4. After completing internships, they will join other Master Gardener volunteers to educate the community through projects and programs.

0
0
0
0
0

Community News

About People

  • From staff reports

GRADUATE - Melanie Anderson, Melissa Dolecki, Julie Lander, Susan McMullan, Tom Spence and Tammy Witherup completed the 40-hour Penn State Extension Master Gardener educational program and graduated on March 4. After completing internships, they will join other Master Gardener volunteers to …

Community News

Club Notes

  • From staff reports

Bridge club - Winners at the Tuesday meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Stewart Kunselman and Mary Ann Richardson, first; Rita Courson and Barb Crudo, second; and Laura Flick and Karen Steele, third.

Community News

Area health systems virus tests

  • From staff reports

Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital had collected 12,917 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Tuesday, including 10,929 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 2,076 tests were positive for the virus. The hospital has two confirmed COVID-19 in-patients. One o…

Community News

Club Notes

  • From staff reports

Belles Lettres - Deb Barber, president of the Belles Lettres Club, told members that she hopes activities at the clubhouse can resume in September if COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.

Community News

Club Notes

  • From staff reports

Schubert Club - The Schubert Literary and Musical Club held its annual Spring Program at the Belles Lettres Clubhouse at 7 p.m. on Monday.

Community News

Area health systems' virus tests

  • From staff reports

UPMC Northwest reported the hospital had collected 13,480 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Monday, including 2,175 tests at the hospital and 11,305 tests at the hospital's Reno collection site. A total of 852 tests were positive for the virus.