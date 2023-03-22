About People

RETIREMENT — Tammy Colwell has retired from the Charles P. Leach Agency in New Bethlehem after working there 40 years as a licensed property and casualty agent. She joined the agency in 1982. She was a senior client service executive and managed a large book of commercial insurance.
- From staff reports
The Venango County Patriots Project will meet at King’s Restaurant in Franklin at 9 a.m. Saturday.
- From staff reports
The Northern Pennsylvania Regional College will hold an open house event at five of its classroom locations from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 18.
March 22, 2001
Bridge Buddies
- By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer
Franklin School Board members heard a report at their work session Monday about a threat assessment simulation training attended by three district employees.
March 21, 2001
- By from staff reports
The Oil Region Astronomical Society will host a virtual public night, including a presentation by Bruce Howard on his optical program to search for extraterrestrial intelligence, at 7 p.m. Saturday.
- By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer
A local business is stepping in to help fill a void and starting to sell fabric by the yard.
- From staff reports
The annual Hartfield Assembly, a Jane Austen style ball that features an evening of English Country dancing, will be held Saturday, May 6, at the Oil City Knights of Columbus hall.
- From staff reports
The sixth annual Craft, Vendor and Garden Show will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at the St. Mary social hall in Crown in Clarion County.
- From staff reports
MARIENILLE — The U.S. Department of Agriculture, Forest Service announced the Marienville ranger station and parking lot will be temporarily closed to the public on Friday for hazard tree mitigation.
- From staff reports
-
Seneca Lanes has teamed up with KidsBowlFree.com to provide kids with two free games of bowling every day the business is open in April through October as a way to give back to the community.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
The sand works, located south of Kennerdell, began operations in 1890 crushing rocks into sand.
March 20, 2001
Monday, March 20
The Tri-City area Alcoholics Anonymous organization has provided the following updated information about when and where meetings are held regularly in the area.
March 19, 2001
- From staff reports
PennDOT is searching for volunteers to participate in the department’s Northwest Region Adopt-A-Highway program that involves cleaning litter from state-owned roadsides.
Honor roll
The newspaper’s annual Save, Serve and Protect edition, which highlights the work of local police, fire and emergency services agencies, will be published Tuesday, April 18.
The Allegheny RiverStone Center for the Arts has announced the debut of vocalist, songwriter and soulful communicator Anita Levels in an evening of rhythm and blues, jazz, soul and funk with a quartet of musicians at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 1, in Foxburg’s Lincoln Hall.
- From staff reports
HARRISBURG — More than $2.5 million in grants have been awarded by the Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) for various purposes in Clarion County.
- From staff reports
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced the replacement of the Birch Road Bridge (Route 2001) in Redbank Township will begin April 17.
- From staff reports
UPMC Northwest in Seneca will offer a free cancer support group from 5 to 6 p.m. Monday, March 27, at the Hillman Cancer Center.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
Forest County commissioners approved a county solar ordinance and discussed the ongoing ambulance service situation in the county during the panel’s meeting Wednesday.
March 17, 2001
Dean's list
- From staff reports
The Harrisville Community Band, in its 58th year, will present its annual spring concert at 7 p.m. Good Friday, April 7, at the Harrisville fire hall on East Mercer St.
- From staff reports
The Women’s Recovery Center is providing a women’s recovery support group gathering from 4 to 5 p.m. every Tuesday on the second floor of 1310 Liberty St. in Franklin.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
A couple of special guests attended the Venango County commissioners meeting Tuesday.
- From staff reports
Registration is now open for the annual Clarion Rotary community auction at clarion rotary.com
- From staff reports
The Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry, Pennsylvania CareerLink and the Clarion Mall will team up for a job/educational fair from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 29, at the mall.
- From staff reports
The Clarion Forest Visiting Nurses Association hospice program is seeking volunteers to be a part of an integrated health care team that would help ensure quality of life for persons with life-limiting illnesses.
- From staff reports
HARRISBURG — PennDOT is seeking the public’s feedback on winter services through an online survey.
Allegheny National Forest’s Bradford Ranger District is initiating an environmental analysis of the 20,252-acre Porcupine Run Project located in Cherry Grove, Limestone and Watson townships in Warren County and Hickory, Howe and Kingsley townships.
March 16, 2001
- From staff reports
Northern Pennsylvania Regional College has been granted the status of candidate for accreditation by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education.
Tri-City Duplicate Bridge
