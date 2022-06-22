About People

BOOK SIGNING — Forest County author BJ LaPier, who writes under the pen name of BJ Moore, has published her 11th book, titled “Josiah Wolfe.” LaPier will sign copies of her newest work, which is a horror novel, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 2, at the Market Village in Tionesta. Her other 10 books will also be available for purchase during the book singing. LaPier has written two other horror novels, a four-part series titled “Psalms of Nature” and a three-part educational coloring book series titled “Out of Africa.”
BIRTHDAYS — Several resident at Sugar Creek Station in Franklin will mark their birthdays in July. They include Connie Wood, July 1; Karen Moore, July 4; Helen Young, July 5; Hazel Whitcomb and Jean Marino, both on July 7; Joyce Bandilli-Hoyle, July 9; Helen King, July 12; DeWayne Heller, July 23; Lorraine Facini, July 27; Samuel Deets and Margarita Estrada, both on July 28; and Susan Stiller, July 29. Cards may be sent to them, in care of the facility, at 351 Causeway Drive, Franklin.