About People

TURNING 102 — Millie Grandelis will celebrate her 102nd birthday Monday, April 18. Cards may be sent to her at 1116 Allegheny Ave., Oil City.
- Brad Lena
-
Nearly 100 Sandycreek Elementary School students from kindergarten through sixth grade submitted 67 projects for judging at a school science fair on Thursday.
TURNING 102 — Millie Grandelis will celebrate her 102nd birthday Monday, April 18. Cards may be sent to her at 1116 Allegheny Ave., Oil City.
John and Connie Raybuck of Knox will mark their golden wedding anniversary today.
- By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer
-
Sugarcreek Borough Council members approved the purchase of a used dump truck during the panel’s meeting Wednesday.
The following students at Christian Life Academy in Seneca were named to the honor roll for the third grading period:
April 8, 2000
The following students at Clarion-Limestone Elementary School were named to the honor roll for the third nine-weeks grading period:
The newspaper is getting ready to publish its annual Save, Serve & Protect section, which highlights the work of local police, fire and emergency services agencies.
- From staff reports
-
The following students at Cranberry High School were named to the honor roll for the third quarter grading period:
The following students at Allegheny-Clarion Valley schools were named to the honor roll for the third quarter grading period:
Oil City Garden Club — The Oil City Garden Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the library of First Presbyterian Church, 215 East Bissell Ave., Oil City.
RECOGNIZED — Tarasia “Tara” J. Maguire, an agent for New York Life in Franklin, has earned membership in the Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT) for 2022. Maguire has been a New York Life agent since 2009 and has been a financial professional for 33 years. This is the second time Maguire has e…
(The Nifty at 90 series in today’s newspaper spotlights Eugene Paul Aylesworth of Franklin. The article was submitted by his family.)
April 7, 2000
- From staff reports
-
The Redbank Valley Historical Society will hold its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Monday at the History Center at 301 Broad St. in New Bethlehem.
- From staff reports
-
The annual community Easter egg hunt in Salem Township, Clarion County, will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 16, at the Salem Community Complex beside the community building.
- From staff reports
-
Fox Street Church of God will host an Easter egg hunt from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 16, at the church at 229 Fox St. in Franklin.
- From staff reports
-
The Celebration Community Ringers Handbell Ensemble will present a spring concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 24, at Tower Presbyterian Church, 248 South Broad St., Grove City.
- From staff reports
-
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Justice announced a court-authorized operation, conducted in March, to disrupt a two-tiered global bot network of thousands of infected network hardware devices under the control of a threat actor known to security researchers as Sandworm.
- From staff reports
-
Northern Pennsylvania Regional College will host an open house event from 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 19, at Venango Technology Center in Oil City.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
Forest County commissioners gave updates on a few matters at their meeting Wednesday.
- From staff reports
-
Several upcoming events are on tap at Oil Creek State Park.
- From staff reports
-
The Venango Museum will start its 2022 concert series at 7 p.m. Friday, April 15, with a performance by Rockin’ Robin at the museum at 270 Seneca St. in Oil City.
- By RODNEY L. SHERMAN Clarion News editor
-
CLARION — Mayor Jennifer Fulmer Vinson on Tuesday signed a proclamation declaring April as Native Plant Month in recognition of the importance of native plants for a healthy, thriving ecosystem.
- From staff reports
-
The Venango Youth Choir will present the musical “Kid’s Praise: An Explosion of Happiness” at 1 p.m. Saturday at Good Hope Lutheran Church at 800 Moran St. in Oil City.
- From staff reports
-
WASHINGTON — U.S. Sens. Bob Casey, D-Pa., and Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, introduced legislation that would provide rural hospitals the ability to stay open and meet high demand due to COVID-19, according to a joint news release.
- From staff reports
-
The Venango Museum is accepting reservations for its antique appraisal luncheon that will be held at noon Saturday, April 30, at the museum at 270 Seneca St. in Oil City.
- From staff reports
-
HARRISBURG — The tri-county area’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for February is down from the previous month, according to the state Department of Labor & Industry.
- From staff reports
-
Pennsylvania State Police, in collaboration with the Pennsylvania National Guard and American Legion, is seeking applicants for its annual youth camp.
Oil City Class of 1963
Sharon “Sherry” and Albert “Chip” Jordan of Seneca will celebrate their 50th anniversary Friday.
- From staff reports
-
Nickleville Presbyterian Church will hold a fundraising dinner from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, April 23, in the church social hall.
April 6, 2000
- From staff reports
-
Future Leaders and Entrepreneurs Exchange, the young professionals organization of the Venango Area Chamber of Commerce, is hosting FLEX Presents on Friday, April 29.
Cranberry High School seniors are getting a lesson in the local economy by using The Derrick’s Business Review and Forecast edition.
- From staff reports
-
Sixteen students from East and West Forest high schools attended the state Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) leadership conference last month at Seven Springs.
The Nifty at 90 series in today’s newspaper spotlights Robert William Stricker of Emlenton. The article was submitted by his family.
- From staff reports
-
WASHINGTON — U.S. Sens. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., and Bob Casey, D-Pa., introduced legislation to honor recipients of the Purple Heart by requiring the U.S. Department of Defense to include the names of certain recipients on its military awards website, according to a Senate news release.
Oil City TOPS — Fourteen TOPS and five KOPS attended last week’s meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.
Jeff and Dora Crawford celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary March 24, at Lowell Healthcare in Lowell Indiana, where Jeff has resided for the last four years. They formerly lived in Emlenton for 46 years.
Most Viewed Articles
-
Retired surgeon renovating 3 OC buildings he bought
-
New candy store will open in Oil City
-
'A new challenge'
-
Man faces drug, firearms charges after Sugarcreek crash
-
Newest Victory Elementary students receive backpacks
-
Officials: 1 shot at Erie school, in good condition
-
Man charged in incident involving firearm
-
Man and his mother charged in corruption of minors case
-
Online video shows girl fatally shooting cousin and herself
-
Police: Man found asleep on property admits to stealing truck
Bulletin
Display Ads
Bulletin
Recent Ads
Craft Show at Sandycreek Fire Hall 4/9 10am - 4pm. Also C…
Ocean Spray Carwash, 299 Duncomb St., Oil City has NL, Et…
LEGAL NOTICE Letters of Administration have been granted …
Public Notice Sealed proposals shall be received by the B…
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS RESURFACING CONTRACT NO. 2022-01 T…
CIVIL ACTION COURT OF COMMON PLEAS VENANGO COUNTY, PA CIV…
Sports Most Viewed Articles
-
Franklin takes care of business on baseball, softball diamond; Orioles blank Tigers
-
Oilers sweep Rockets
-
Knights open season with 17-6 win over Harbor Creek
-
Franklin's Fulmer nets 23 in all-star tilt
-
RG spikers top Bison for first win
-
Guth, Nightingale silence Girard; Orioles win big
-
Edge hurls Knights past Sharon
-
Clarion Hall adds 7 new members
-
Knights, Berries open with shutout wins
-
Oilers knock off Golden Eagles
For the Record Most Viewed Articles
-
Man faces drug, firearms charges after Sugarcreek crash
-
Man and his mother charged in corruption of minors case
-
Police: Man found asleep on property admits to stealing truck
-
Police & Fire Calls - April 6
-
Police & Fire Calls
-
Police & Fire Calls - April 2
-
Police & Fire Calls - April 5
-
Clarion contractor accused of fraud
-
Police & Fire Calls - April 7
-
Venango County Court Reporter