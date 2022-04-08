About People

TURNING 102 — Millie Grandelis will celebrate her 102nd birthday Monday, April 18. Cards may be sent to her at 1116 Allegheny Ave., Oil City.

TURNING 102 — Millie Grandelis will celebrate her 102nd birthday Monday, April 18. Cards may be sent to her at 1116 Allegheny Ave., Oil City.

Oil City Garden Club — The Oil City Garden Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the library of First Presbyterian Church, 215 East Bissell Ave., Oil City.

RECOGNIZED — Tarasia “Tara” J. Maguire, an agent for New York Life in Franklin, has earned membership in the Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT) for 2022. Maguire has been a New York Life agent since 2009 and has been a financial professional for 33 years. This is the second time Maguire has e…

DOJ says Russian hacking disrupted

  • From staff reports

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Justice announced a court-authorized operation, conducted in March, to disrupt a two-tiered global bot network of thousands of infected network hardware devices under the control of a threat actor known to security researchers as Sandworm.

Clarion mayor declares Native Plant Month
Clarion mayor declares Native Plant Month

  • By RODNEY L. SHERMAN Clarion News editor

CLARION — Mayor Jennifer Fulmer Vinson on Tuesday signed a proclamation declaring April as Native Plant Month in recognition of the importance of native plants for a healthy, thriving ecosystem.

Casey co-sponsors bill to help rural hospitals
Casey co-sponsors bill to help rural hospitals

  • From staff reports

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sens. Bob Casey, D-Pa., and Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, introduced legislation that would provide rural hospitals the ability to stay open and meet high demand due to COVID-19, according to a joint news release.

Toomey, Casey Introduce bill to honor Purple Heart recipients

  • From staff reports

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sens. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., and Bob Casey, D-Pa., introduced legislation to honor recipients of the Purple Heart by requiring the U.S. Department of Defense to include the names of certain recipients on its military awards website, according to a Senate news release.

Oil City TOPS — Fourteen TOPS and five KOPS attended last week’s meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.

ANNIVERSARY: Crawford/50 years
ANNIVERSARY: Crawford/50 years

Jeff and Dora Crawford celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary March 24, at Lowell Healthcare in Lowell Indiana, where Jeff has resided for the last four years. They formerly lived in Emlenton for 46 years.