About People

GIVING OFFICER — Juliet Hilburn of Titusville has joined the Northwest Hospital Foundation as the annual giving officer and is responsible for coordinating annual giving programs within the Foundation. She will also be involved in all Foundation direct mail appeals, email and social media development programs, and she will assist in supporting donor relations and outreach efforts relating to fundraising. Hilburn previously worked at Allegheny Realty Settlement, an affiliate of Shafer Law Firm, where she served as a licensed title agent and communications coordinator in the firm’s Titusville office. She volunteers as a board member with Titusville Renaissance Inc. and is a member of FLEX Young Professionals.

BIRTHDAY — A card shower has been planned for Reno resident Rhonda Bush’s 62nd birthday, which is Jan. 29. Cards can be sent to her at P.O. Box 177, Reno, 16343.