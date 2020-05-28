About People

SELECTED - Shenessa Rossetti, who is the nurse at East Forest schools, was selected by Highmark Foundation to receive its Advancing Excellence in School Nursing Award in the Spirit of the Year category. As part of the award, the schools will receive $1,500 for professional development or for health-related supplies for students.
Most Viewed Articles
-
List of CHS Senior Awards winners
-
OC woman's body pulled from Sage Run
-
Tionesta man shot to death in Forest County
-
3 arrested on drug charges after Sugarcreek stop
-
Area counties moving to green
-
State: 938 new COVID-19 cases; Mercer County's number keeps climbing
-
OC police chase
-
Tionesta man fatally shot
-
Venango County has new virus case; Mercer County adds 8
-
Residents displaced after OC home badly damaged by fire