65TH ANNIVERSARY - Duane and Peg Pritchard of Dempseytown will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary Thursday. They were married April 30, 1955. Their family is asking friends and relatives to send cards and call the couple with good wishes since they cannot hold a party to celebrate the occasion. Cards may be sent to the Pritchards at 1044 State Route 428, Oil City. They can be reached by telephone at 676-6425.

