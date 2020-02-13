WINNER - Nathaniel Lerch, a senior at Clarion Area High School, was chosen as the winner of the fourth annual Celebration of Talent held Saturday in Franklin as part of the city's Franklin On Ice event. Lerch won a $500 award. Other contestants in the competition, which was hosted by Franklin Rotary and the Barrow-Civic Theatre, included Keller Harry, April Hayes, Timothy Craver, Belle Hughes, Kaylene Dunkle, Nate Baker, Wild Will Ion, Ian Best, Noah Rodgers, Ashlynne Cornmesser and Aoife Salusky.
