About People

HIRED — The Oil Region Alliance of Business, Industry & Tourism has hired Grace St. Clair as a new project coordinator. She interned at the ORA for three summers while pursuing a bachelor’s degree from Clarion University. She graduated summa cum laude in May from the university’s honors program with a bachelor of arts degree in English and a minor in Spanish. She is the daughter of Sharon and Eddie St. Clair.
Coaches and managers of local baseball and softball teams who want their teams to be featured in the newspaper’s upcoming Youth Baseball-Girls Softball edition may contact Cindi Power at (814) 677-8370 to make the arrangements.
- By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer
-
Franklin City Council approved funding for improvements to the intersection at 12th and Liberty streets during the panel’s monthly meeting this week.
Darcie Maul is the valedictorian and Logan Carll is the salutatorian of the West Forest High School Class of 2022.
HIRED — The Oil Region Alliance of Business, Industry & Tourism has hired Grace St. Clair as a new project coordinator. She interned at the ORA for three summers while pursuing a bachelor’s degree from Clarion University. She graduated summa cum laude in May from the university’s honors …
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
Forest County commissioners dealt with a few matters during their meeting Wednesday.
Oil City Garden Club
- From staff reports
-
Jeffrey Gaines will perform at the Venango Museum of Art, Science and Industry on Seneca Street in Oil City at 7 p.m. Friday, June 17.
- From staff reports
-
The Oil Region Library Association will hold its second annual Oil Region Festival of the Book from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27.
- From staff reports
-
The Oil City Main Street Program’s Music on the Square outdoor concert series is returning to Oil City this summer, and the first performance will feature Clarion-based band Gravel Lick at 7 p.m. Thursday in the center paved area of Town Square.
The following students at Franklin High School were named to the honor roll for the fourth quarter grading period:
Graduates
Cranberry Class of 1960
More groups and organizations are bringing back their special events, so the newspaper has restarted its weekly calendar of events listing to help readers find things to do in the community. The Events Hub will be featured each Friday in The Derrick and The News-Herald.
GRADUATES EARLY — Aurora Joy Millward of Marienville earned her high school diploma May 31, just two months after turning 15. She carried a 4.0 grade point average and completed 33 credits that are transferable to college. She is the daughter of Travis and Randi Millward, who have independen…
- From staff reports
-
Pennsylvania’s 2022-23 hunting and trapping seasons are fast approaching, with licenses set to go on sale starting Monday.
For the most part, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the average number of daily COVID-19 cases in the region over the state’s most recent seven-day reporting period has decreased.
- By RODNEY L. SHERMAN Clarion News editor
-
CLARION — Clarion Borough Council terminated the employment of borough police officer Brittany S. Gray after a 30-minute closed executive session on Tuesday.
- From staff reports
-
Oil City Fire Department members will be collecting donations for the Jolly July 3rd fireworks in downtown Oil City on Friday, June 17.
- From staff reports
-
The Oil City Arts Council and ARTS Oil City are once again teaming up to organize the annual Oil Heritage Festival art show that is scheduled July 20-24 in downtown Oil City.
- By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
School is ending for the year and temperatures are rising.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
CLARION — Clarion County Jail Warden Jeff Hornberger is running something similar to a small town.
Barrow Card Party
Oil City Class of 1963
June 10, 2000
June 9, 2000
Dean’s list
Cranberry Class of 1964
EARNS DESIGNATION — Chad Stover of Conair in Franklin has earned the Exhibitor’s Certified Trade Show Marketer designation. Exhibitor Media Group is a leader in trade show and corporate event marketing education. Stover worked for six years to complete the CSTM program and earn the designati…
Franklin Gardeners
The following students were recognized for the fourth grading period:
- From staff reports
-
The following students at Keystone High School were named to the honor roll for the fourth quarter grading period:
Celebratory cheers from young students erupted throughout the hallways of Valley Grove Elementary School on Tuesday as members of the Rocky Grove High School Class of 2022 walked down the hallways with 57 kindergarten students.
- From staff reports
-
Austin D. Andres, son of Dr. Jennifer and Dr. David Andres of Franklin, graduated with honors from the U.S. Naval Academy.
- From staff reports
-
UPMC Northwest has announced Jonathan Bailey has been named as the hospital’s vice president of operations.
- From staff reports
-
Rocky Grove Avenue in Franklin will be closed to northbound traffic in Sugarcreek Borough next week from its intersection with Route 322 to the intersection with Front Street.
Clarion University of Pennsylvania will host its annual Juneteenth Jubilee Celebration at 11 a.m. Friday, June 17, in the auditorium of Grunenwald Science and Technology Center.
June 8, 2000
The following students at Keystone Elementary School were named to the honor roll for the fourth quarter grading period:
Scholarships
Krepp
Most Viewed Articles
-
O'Toole legacy at West Forest wrapping up after 75 years
-
Emlenton splash pad could be open for summer festival
-
Wisconsin man charged with killing 6 in botched drug robbery
-
Man who had been charged with homicide sues OC, two officers
-
OCHS names top students in Class of 2022
-
The business of Rick Caruso: How a mayoral candidate amassed his fortune
-
Coming Tuesday: Polk State Center
-
11 fire departments respond to structure fire in Rocky Grove
-
NYC drill rapper busted for shooting over Bronx fender-bender
-
Rocky Grove names top students
Display Ads
Bulletin
Recent Ads
Attention Please read 1st JOHN Chapter 1 in the Bible.
Controlled Molding Inc. has the need for multiple Machine…
NURSE EDUCATOR Applications are being accepted for a perm…
Thank you for thinking of our family during this difficul…
2 black and tan Chihuahuas found on Henry Rd. Schick Hill…
Found cell phone on Kennerdell Bridge Monday, June 6th. C…
MEETING NOTICE The Keystone School District Board of Dire…
Clarion Borough Civil Service Commission Notice of Police…
Sports Most Viewed Articles
-
Guth sparkles as Knights blank South Park
-
Bring on the Chucks
-
FHS boys to take on South Park in 3A opener
-
Knights on wrong end of walk-off
-
Knights face Clearfield in first round of 4A softball
-
Knights, Chucks to square off in state quarters Thursday at SRU
-
Digging up more treasures from the past
-
Lions pulls away late to top Scotties
-
FHS squads set to begin state playoffs on Monday
-
Fires drop 8-7 thriller to Crusaders
For the Record Most Viewed Articles
-
Man who had been charged with homicide sues OC, two officers
-
Police & Fire Calls - June 8
-
Venango County Court Reporter
-
Men arrested on drug charges after I-80 traffic stop
-
Oil City man facing drug charges
-
Police & Fire Calls - Monday, June 6
-
Police & Fire Calls - June 7
-
Police & Fire Calls - June 4
-
OC man accused of fraudulently withdrawing $11,000
-
Police & Fire Calls - Thursday, June 9