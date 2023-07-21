About People

BIRTHDAY — Kate Aaron of Marble will celebrate her 99th birthday Sunday, July 30. Aaron, the daughter of Ed and Maggie Hartle, married her husband, Wayne Aaron, in 1941, and they were the parents of eight children. Wayne Aaron passed away in 1998. Cards wishing Kate a happy birthday may be sent to 257 Meadow Lane, Marble, 16334.
July 21, 2001
BUTLER — Independence Health System announced several appointments to its leadership team Thursday, including Karen Allen as president of Clarion Hospital and Butler Memorial Hospital.
Hope 21 Ministry is holding a clothing giveaway Saturday at Crossing Free Methodist Church in Oil City.
The South Side Neighborhood Association of Oil City will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the downstairs meeting room at the Oil City Library.
Dennis and Donna Reinsel of Franklin are celebrating their 50-year wedding anniversary today.
The United Way of Venango County has partnered with area hair stylists and PA 2-1-1 to hold its annual back to school Hair Affair event.
July 20, 2001
Patriots Project to meet
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
Wealtha Barr Van Ausdall grew up in Oil City and drew inspiration from her home in the Oil Region.
Tri-City Duplicate Bridge
PennDOT and its various safety partners will host a free children’s bicycle rodeo Saturday in conjunction with the Oil Heritage Festival in Oil City.
The Northwest Commission, United Way of Venango County and Oil Region Alliance are partnering with the Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority to engage the community in discussions about broadband access and availability.
Erie Catholic Bishop Lawrence T. Persico has announced that Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Cochranton will no longer have a Sunday Mass after Aug. 6.
The Shepherd’s Green community food pantry in Franklin will distribute food from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday.
The entertainment lineup has been announced for the 94th Cochranton Community Fair scheduled Aug. 7-12.
The Manufacturing Assistance Center at the University of Pittsburgh at Titusville’s Education and Training Hub is accepting applications for its basic machining course that begins Aug. 28.
Tri-County Singles
Keystone Class of 1961
July 19, 2001
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
KNOX — The Keystone School Board was told there is an immediate need for renovations to Keystone Elementary School.
July 18, 2001
Club Notes
President’s list
Eakin
Keystone Class of 1969
All Allegheny National Forest offices, including the one in Marienville, will be closed Thursday so all employees may attend a forest-wide training day.
- Mark Oliver
Here are the members of the Venango Christian High School Class of 1963. They are listed alphabetically by their last names at the time of graduation.
Wednesday evening will be busy in downtown Oil City as the Oil City Arts Council and ARTS Oil City will present the opening night reception for the Oil Heritage Festival Art Show, and the Oil City Main Street Program’s Music on the Square concert series will continue.
Nine local students are candidates for the 2023 Oil Heritage Festival queen.
The newspaper will publish its annual Back to School edition on Tuesday, Aug. 15.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Historical Society solved its storage problem with the dedication on Saturday of the E.M. “Jack” and Jean Parker Archives Building in Brookville.
WASHINGTON — U.S. Sens. Bob Casey and John Fetterman were among a group of senators who co-introduced legislation to benefit veterans exposed to forever chemicals like per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) at military installations.
July 17, 2001
A maker event, including demonstrations from various artisans, will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Forest Scientific in the Tionesta Business Park.
July 16, 2001
Oil City Class of 1958
July 14, 2001
The Knox Volunteer Fire Company is accepting entries for the annual Horsethief Days Little Firefighter Contest.
The Oil Region Astronomical Society (ORAS) will host an introductory workshop on nightscape photography and astrophotography on Saturday, July 22. The workshop will introduce participants to tools and techniques that can be used with most digital cameras to capture night sky.
