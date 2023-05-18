About People

WINNER — Hailey Gonzales of New Castle, granddaughter of Gregory Gonzales of Oil City and the late Kathy Gonzales, came in second place at the statewide science competition at Penn State’s main campus. She is the daughter of Jeffrey and Kelly Gonzales of New Castle, and she will attend Penn State in the fall with a major in psychology.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
A Rocky Grove High School student who participated in the Venango County eAcademy won first place in the academy’s Demo Day on Monday at PennWest-Clarion University’s Venango Campus in Oil City.
- From staff reports
-
WASHINGTON — This week, U.S. Sen. Bob Casey will introduce three bills to address the high incidence of violence involving law enforcement and people with disabilities.
- From staff reports
-
The third annual Remake Learning Days festival in northwest Pennsylvania will continue through Tuesday.
- From staff reports
-
The Clarion Community Choir will present its annual spring concert — this year titled “Everytime I Feel the Spirit” — at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 24, at Clarion First United Methodist Church, at 600 Wood St. in Clarion.
- From staff reports
-
The Pleasantville Community Festival pageant is currently accepting applications for this year’s pageant.
- By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer
-
May is motorcycle safety awareness month, and the warmer and brighter days are leading to more motorcyclists out on the roads.
Henry and Catherine Lencer of Leeper will celebrate their 60-year wedding anniversary today.
- From staff reports
-
The Franklin High School instrumental music department will present the 28th annual FHS Jazz Festival featuring guest artists Max Schang, Scott Meier and Micah Holt at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the high school auditorium.
- From staff reports
-
The Venango Symphony Orchestra will present its spring concert at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Barrow-Civic Theatre in Franklin.
Tri-City Duplicate Bridge
May 18, 2001
- From staff reports
-
Jocalyn Henry is the valedictorian and Kendall Dunn is the salutatorian of the Clarion-Limestone High School Class of 2023.
Belles Lettres
- By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer
-
Valley Grove School District is looking at a possible tax increase for the 2023-24 school year, which would mark the second consecutive year for a hike.
- By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer
-
The Cranberry Township Economic Development Committee is continuing to look at options for trying to get a senior living complex in the township.
Valedictorian Zoe Heckathorn, of Franklin, was one of 11 members of the Thiel College Class of 2023 who received valedictorian honors during the college’s commencement May 7 in the William A. Memorial Passavant Center.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
KNOX — The Keystone School Board on Monday evening adopted a balanced preliminary budget of $18,342,712 for the 2023-24 school year. The preliminary budget calls for a 3-mill real estate tax increase.
- From staff reports
-
Rachael Murray, a 1989 Clarion High School graduate, will be the commencement speaker at this year’s Clarion graduation.
May 17, 2001
Rocky Grove Class of 1978
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
CLARION — Several Clarion County school districts had heated races while others will be waiting on the write-in ballots to be tallied before the winners in Tuesday’s primary election will be known.
- By MARK OLIVER City editor
-
It appears as if six candidates will face off in November for four seats on the Oil City School Board following Tuesday’s crowded primary battle.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
Two incumbents and a Green Township supervisor captured party nods for Forest County commissioner in Tuesday’s primary election.
May 16, 2001
- By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer
-
The Franklin Area School District’s dual enrollment program will run at no cost to students for the 2023-2024 school year thanks to a recently-awarded grant, district director of curriculum and instruction Christina Cohlhepp told the Franklin school board at its work session Monday.
- From staff reports
-
The Fertigs Community Center will host its second First Responders Day for Kids from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday at the center at 4887 Camp Coffman Road in Venus.
- From staff reports
-
The Oil City Knights of Columbus will celebrate its annual Memorial Day Mass at 10 a.m. Monday, May 29, at Calvary Cemetery.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
The Venango County Economic Development Authority heard an update on the 100 Seneca project in downtown Oil City at the panel’s monthly meeting Monday.
- From staff reports
-
A Christian Education Fundraiser Ball will be held from 6:45 to 10:45 p.m. Friday, June 9, at Christian Life Academy in Seneca.
- From staff reports
-
The Tionesta Market Village will officially open Memorial Day weekend.
- From staff reports
-
Hawthorn Volunteer Fire Company will hold its annual kayak/canoe poker run Saturday, May 27.
May 15, 2001
(The Nifty at 90 series in today’s newspaper spotlights Carolyn Clark of Franklin. The article was submitted by her family.)
May 14, 2001
Tri-County Singles
