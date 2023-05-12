About People

HIRED — Farmers National Bank of Canfield has hired Jon Kosior as vice president, senior relationship manager, commercial lending, at Farmers’ main office in Emlenton. The Emlenton office was acquired when Farmers National Bank of Canfield merged with Farmers National Bank of Emlenton earlier this year. Kosior joins the Farmers team with more than two decades of experience in commercial lending, specifically in western Pennsylvania. In his role at Farmers, Kosior will help small businesses.
CARD SHOWER — Shirley Peterson will celebrate her 87th birthday May 26. Cards may be sent to her at Sugar Creek Station, 351 Causeway Drive, Franklin, 16323, Room 509. She enjoys watching birds, bingo, crossword puzzles and spending time with her family.