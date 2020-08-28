MOVED - Chuck Zerres of Franklin has moved to Oil City Senior Care. He worked for more than 40 years at Joy Manufacturing before retiring in 2008. He and his wife, the late Patricia Zerres, are the parents of Cathi and Darrin McMillen of Pittsburgh and Cindi and Dale Power of Franklin. Cards may be sent to him, in care of the facility, at 1293 Grandview Road, Oil City.
