About People

JOINS FACULTY — David Wilson of Pleasantville has joined the faculty at Northern Pennsylvania Regional College, where he will teach criminal justice at Pitt-Titusville’s Education and Training Hub. Wilson, a native of Oil City, has a long history of law enforcement in the region. He worked in the Venango County sheriff’s office and as a public safety officer at Clarion University. Wilson then served as a patrol deputy for the Forest County sheriff’s office and was a detective for the district attorney’s drug task force. After earning a master’s degree in criminal justice homeland security and counterterrorism from Southern New Hampshire University, Wilson is a police officer with UPMC police and a part-time patrol officer for Sugarcreek Borough police.
JOINS FACULTY — David Wilson of Pleasantville has joined the faculty at Northern Pennsylvania Regional College, where he will teach criminal justice at Pitt-Titusville’s Education and Training Hub. Wilson, a native of Oil City, has a long history of law enforcement in the region. He worked i…
The following students at Venango Technology Center were named to the list of excellence for the second quarter grading period:
Registration for kindergarten classes at St. Stephen School for the 2022-23 school year will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday, March 24.
Feb. 25, 2000
Franklin School District art students tore through the priming portion of their downtown Franklin mural in a day and a half as they finished up the priming Thursday morning.
- From staff reports
-
Indivisible We Rise organized a winter sock drive to help spread awareness of homelessness in the Clarion area.
- From staff reports
-
HARRISBURG — Ahead of winter weather and icy conditions expected across most of the state tonight, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation will implement vehicle restrictions on Interstates 79 and 80.
Tri-City Duplicate Bridge — Winners at Tuesday’s meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Burdell and Norm Sherman, first; Mary Emanuele and Maryanne Richardson, second; and Laura Flick and Karen Steele, third.
According to state Department of Health statistics, the average number of daily COVID-19 cases in the tri-county area over the past seven-day reporting period has for the most part decreased.
Feb. 24, 2000
- By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer
-
Valley Grove School Board members discussed at their meeting Tuesday what to do with $11,000 the high school baseball team raised for a trip down South that the team had to cancel because of the coronavirus pandemic.
- From staff reports
-
Franklin Preservation will host a program titled “Solar Energy for Historic Homes” from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 5, in the upstairs of Franklin Public Library.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
Clarion County commissioners passed an ordinance at their meeting Tuesday that will create a county land bank.
- From staff reports
-
Students at Rocky Grove and Franklin high schools will present “The SpongeBob Musical” at 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, March 3-5, in the Rocky Grove auditorium.
- From staff reports
-
Venango County is offering assistance to residents who pay rent through the county’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program, which was created to help renters dealing with financial challenges related to the pandemic.
Feb. 23, 2000
There were some errors in an article about local Edward Jones financial advisers in the newspaper’s Business Review and Forecast.
- From staff reports
-
UPMC Northwest is sponsoring a better breathing clinic for those who have trouble breathing or who have chronic lung conditions such as emphysema, chronic bronchitis, and non-reversible asthma.
- From staff reports
-
Application packets for the 12th annual Taste of Talent vocal competition are available online.
- From staff reports
-
Forest Area School District will hold registration for students entering pre-K and kindergarten classes in the fall.
Christian Singles — The Christian Singles group of Oil City’s Second Presbyterian Church has planned several spring activities.
- From staff reports
-
Cranberry Class of 1956
Tea Party Patriots to meet Saturday
- From staff reports
-
The Oil Region Ballet will present “Beauty and the Beast” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 4, and at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 5, at the Barrow-Civic Theatre in Franklin.
Feb. 22, 2021
The Mill Creek Coalition of Clarion and Jefferson counties announced Peter Dalby and Terry Morrow — MCC officers, Trout Unlimited members and retired Clarion University biology faculty members — received the Mayfly Award during the fall meeting of the PA Abandoned Mine Reclamation Conference.
- From staff reports
-
Future Leaders and Entrepreneurs Exchange (FLEX), the young professionals organization of the Venango Area Chamber of Commerce, is accepting nominations for the 2022 Young Professional of the Year.
Nelson and Linda Whitling of Shippenville will celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary Sunday.
- From staff reports
-
Franklin Area School District has begun the kindergarten registration process for the 2022-2023 school year.
Graduates
Tri-City Duplicate Bridge — Winners at Tuesday’s meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Mary Emanuele and Jane Hillard, first; Laura Flick and Karen Steele, second; and Frank Klinger and Maryanne Richardson, third.
Feb. 21, 2000
Nebraska Road (Route 3004) is closed from German Hill Road in Green Township to Sage Road in Green Township as a result of flooding.
- From staff reports
-
The Venango County Regional Planning Commission is seeking local general contractors to include in its pool to perform rehabilitation projects on privately-owned homes throughout the county.
The Nifty at 90 series in today’s newspaper spotlights Leonard E. Felmlee of Seneca. The article was submitted by Leann Felmlee-Brown.
- From staff reports
-
The following roads were closed due to flooding or high water caused by rain and melting snow from Thursday evening into Friday morning:
The following are today’s and Sunday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
Feb. 19, 2000Homer Page was crowned Franklin High School King of Hearts at the Sadie Hawkins Dance at the school. He is the son of Robert and Wendy Page of Utica. The event was sponsored by the Knightettes.
Feb. 18, 2000
Most Viewed Articles
-
Missing man found dead in Oil City
-
Something New is Brewing in Franklin
-
FHS graduate has unique connection with Pens' Crosby
-
Schools delay ahead of winter weather
-
Man who had been barricaded inside Oil City home now in custody
-
Senate candidate Oz: Polk Center is a 'health care issue'
-
Victory Elementary students collect 796 boxes of cereal for charity
-
Venango County Court Reporter
-
Schools issue two hour delays
-
Jenny's Dream Rescue
Display Ads
Bulletin
Recent Ads
2017 RAM 1500 Express Quad Cab 4x4. 5.7 lt V8 Hemi, 8 spe…
Golf Carts Wanted. Running or Not. Any Condition, Make or…
Apples: Gala, Ida Red, Empire & Jonagold, Mutsu &…
We would like to thank everyone who sent cards to John fo…
AMERICAN EAGLE BUSINESS SERVICES Income Tax Services, Acc…
2022 1POLK CENTER BOARD OF TRUSTEE MEETING SCHEDULE On be…
Ocean Spray Carwash, 299 Duncomb St., Oil City has NL, Et…
Sports Most Viewed Articles
-
FHS graduate has unique connection with Pens' Crosby
-
Oilers roll on Senior Night
-
She-Wolves, Bulldogs to meet in KSAC title tilt
-
Monica named new football coach at Clarion University
-
Orioles fall to Golden Eagles in regular-season finale
-
Bulldogs bring home titles
-
Damsels, Bobcats advance to quarters
-
Wolves, Bulldogs to play for KSAC crown
-
Knights advance five to districts
-
Falcons end season on high note
For the Record Most Viewed Articles
-
Venango County Court Reporter
-
Franklin home damaged by fire, no one injured
-
Franklin man charged with intimidation, obstruction
-
Police & Fire Calls - Feb. 22
-
Missing man found dead
-
Police & Fire Calls - Feb. 19
-
Venango County Court Reporter
-
Police & Fire Calls - Feb. 21
-
Gun stolen from vehicle in Oil City
-
Police & Fire Calls - Feb. 24