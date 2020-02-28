REAPPOINTED - Milissa Bauer of Clarion and state Rep. R. Lee James of Oil City have been reappointed to Clarion University's Council of Trustees. Bauer was appointed to the council in 2012, and reappointed in 2013. She is executive vice president and chief financial officer for The Kriebel Companies, one of the largest independent natural gas producers in the state. James was first appointed to the council in 1997, and was reappointed in 2002, 2009 and 2013. Following a career of 40-plus years in the banking and investment management sectors, James was elected to the Pennsylvania House of Representatives in 2012, serving Venango and Butler counties.
80TH BIRTHDAY - Marie Stromyer Bish of Shippenville will celebrate her 80th birthday Sunday. She was born March 1, 1940, in Clarion County. She is retired and was a member of Clarion Free Methodist Church in Clarion until it was closed. Cards may be sent to Bish at 1089 Paint Mills Road, Shippenville, 16254.