About People

BIRTHDAYS — The following residents of Sugar Creek Station in Franklin will mark their birthdays in February: Bob Michael, Feb. 2; Leslie Maxwell, Feb. 16; Dorothy Sopher and Ronald Dloniak, both Feb. 22; and Herta Henderson, Feb. 23. Cards may be sent to them, in care of the facility, at 351 Causeway Drive, Franklin.
- By RODNEY L. SHERMAN Clarion News editor
-
CLARION — The number of influenza cases in both Clarion and Venango counties have increased, according to the latest count from the state Department of Health.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
The Oil City Police Department is partnering with L.A.W. Publications to produce various awareness and safety booklets and flyers.
The Cranberry High School Class of 1956 will meet for lunch at 12:30 p.m. Thursday at King’s Restaurant in Franklin. An incorrect location was published in Tuesday’s newspaper.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
Clarion County commissioners made a major investment in tourism at the panel’s meeting Tuesday.
- From staff reports
-
HARRISBURG — French Creek has been selected as Pennsylvania’s 2022 River of the Year.
- From staff reports
-
The Oil City Library will hold its 2022 Puzzle Challenge from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Belles Lettres Club in Oil City.
Jan. 26, 2000
- From staff reports
-
The following students at Clarion-Limestone High School were named to the honor roll for the second quarter grading period:
- From staff reports
-
The following students at Allegheny-Clarion Valley were named to the honor roll for the second quarter grading period:
- From staff reports
-
The following students at Keystone Elementary School were named to the honor roll for the second quarter grading period:
Oil City TOPS — Fourteen TOPS and four KOPS attended last week’s meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.
Jan. 25, 2000
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
There may be short-term and long-term solutions available for the emergency medical crisis in Clarion County.
- From staff reports
-
(The Nifty at 90 series in today’s newspaper spotlights Charlotte Irene Schneider Hughes Slater of Reynolds. The article was submitted by her daughter-in-law Shirley Hughes.)
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
A number of local residents braved the cold to attend the annual March for Life in Washington, D.C., on Friday.
Cranberry Class of 1956
- From staff reports
-
An Oil City photographer has gained acclaim with one of her entries in the 2021 Pennsylvania Parks and Forest Foundation’s photo contest.
Jan. 24, 2000
The Rev. Randy Powell of the First Baptist Church of Franklin will host a four-part educational discourse called, “What Every Christian Should Know About the Religions of the World.”
- From staff reports
-
Cranberry Area School District is conducting a survey to help determine the number of kindergarten students who will be enrolled for the 2022-2023 school year.
- From staff reports
-
A financial independence class will be held at 6 p.m. Sunday evenings from Jan. 30 to March 27 at The Crossing Free Methodist Church, 206 Wilson Avenue, Oil City.
Jan. 22, 2000
- From staff reports
-
A Pleasantville man is driving around in a new Ford truck, thanks to his favorite football team — and his wife.
- From staff reports
-
The engagement and forthcoming marriage of Ryan Farley of Lancaster and Lori Wilson of State College has been announced.
Materials have been placed in the Oil City Library in honor of Milo Alan Flaherty, Paul Lorigan, and the Venango County Firefighters.
Jan. 21, 2000
- From staff reports
-
The Franklin Fine Arts Council and the Barrow-Civic Theatre is hosting a free movie showing of “How to Train Your Dragon” at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Barrow-Civic Theatre.
- From staff reports
-
Laura Nelson has been named the new branch manager at First United National Bank in Oil City.
- From staff reports
-
Cam Crocker, a junior at Oil City High School, has been chosen as the recipient of the annual Cole McMahon “Heart of Gold“ Memorial Award.
- From staff reports
-
The University of Pittsburgh at Titusville’s Education and Training Hub will hold a winter open house at 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, in the Henne Auditorium inside the Broadhurst Science Center.
According to the latest state Department of Health statistics, the cumulative number of positive COVID-19 tests in Venango County has surpassed 10,000.
- From staff reports
-
James and Dottie Heigley of Oil City will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary Thursday.
North Clarion Class of 1972
Tri-County Duplicate Bridge — Winners at Tuesday’s meeting of the Tri-County Duplicate Bridge Club were Burdell and Norm Sherman, first; Mary Emanuele and Jane Hilliard, second; and Lois Greggs and Karen Steele, third.
CARD SHOWER — The family of Rhonda Bush of Reno is holding a card shower for her on the occasion of her 61st birthday on Jan. 29. “She loves mail,” said Bush’s sister, Faye McKean. Cards may be sent to Bush at P.O. Box 177, Reno, Pa., 16343.
Jan. 20, 2000
- From staff reports
-
A spaghetti dinner fundraiser has been planned for a family of five that lost their home and belongings in a Dec. 28 fire at their residence in Victory Heights along Route 322.
